Availability of the 2024 Universal Registration Document, including the Annual Financial Report

Paris – April 1, 2025 – EUROAPI announces the publication of its 2024 Universal Registration Document in ESEF format, filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on April 1, 2025.

The 2024 Universal Registration Document contains in particular:

The annual financial report, including the management report that encompasses namely the Corporate Governance report, the sustainability statement and the company and consolidated statements;

The statutory auditors’ reports, including the special report on the regulated agreements;

The disclosures relating to statutory auditors’ fees; and

The disclosures relating to the description of the share buy-back program.

This document is available on EUROAPI’s website: https://www.euroapi.com/en/investors/regulatory-information/financial-reports and on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org). The document is made available to the public under the conditions provided by the regulations in force.

About EUROAPI

EUROAPI is focused on reinventing active ingredient solutions to sustainably meet customers’ and patients’ needs around the world. We are a leading player in active pharmaceutical ingredients with approximately 200 products in our portfolio, offering a large span of technologies while developing innovative molecules through our Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) activities.

Taking action for health by enabling access to essential therapies inspires our 3,430 people every day. With strong research and development capabilities and six manufacturing sites, all located in Europe, EUROAPI ensures API manufacturing of the highest quality to supply customers in more than 80 countries. EUROAPI is listed on Euronext Paris; ISIN: FR0014008VX5; ticker: EAPI). Find out more at www.euroapi.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Relations contact:

Laurence Bollack

Tel.: +33 (0)6 81 86 80 19

mr@euroapi.com Investor Relations contact:

Sophie Palliez-Capian

Tel.: +33 (0)6 87 89 33 51

Sophie.palliez@euroapi.com

