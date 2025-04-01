Agfa to receive partial payment from Aurelius Group, remaining amount still subject to ruling independent expert - regulated information

April 1, 2025 – 5.40 PM CET

Agfa to receive partial payment from Aurelius Group, remaining amount still subject to ruling independent expert

Mortsel, Belgium – April 1, 2025 – 5.40 p.m. CET



Aurelius Group has agreed to pay Agfa an amount of 5.9 million euro by April 4, 2025 in relation to the sale of Agfa’s Offset Solutions division to Aurelius Group.

In August 2022, Agfa announced the signing of a share purchase agreement with Aurelius Group for the sale of its Offset Solutions division. At year-end 2024, the total outstanding receivable due to the purchase price adjustment amounted to 31.4 million euro. The outstanding receivable is being disputed by Aurelius for an amount of 19.1 million euro. Aurelius Group has now agreed to pay Agfa an amount of 5.9 million euro of the undisputed part by April 4, while the remaining 5.9 million euro of the undisputed part stays outstanding for the time being. The dispute regarding 19.1 million euro continues to be examined by an independent expert. Upon the independent expert rendering her decision, the other 5.9 million euro of the undisputed part as well as the disputed part of the outstanding receivable – for the amount so determined by the independent expert – become due.

