Information mensuelle relative au nombre total d’actions et de droits de vote composant le capital social - Mars 2025

 | Source: Planisware Planisware

Monthly information relating to the total number of shares and voting rights making-up the share capital

Information mensuelle relative au nombre total d’actions et de droits de vote composant le capital social

Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial code and article 223-16
of the AMF General Regulation

Article L. 233-8-II du Code de commerce et article 223-16 du Règlement général de l’AMF

Name and address of the Company:         Planisware SA
Dénomination sociale de l’émetteur :        200 avenue de Paris
92320 Châtillon
France
(ISIN code : FR001400PFU4)

DateTotal number
of shares
Nombre total d’actions composant le capital		Number of theorical
voting rights
Nombre de droits
de vote théoriques		Number of effective
voting rights*
Nombre de droits
de vote effectifs*
31/03/202570,024,00070,024,00070,016,900

*Treasury shares excluded / Actions auto-détenues exclues

Pièce jointe


Tags

Planisware PLNW

Attachments

20250331 - Planisware - total number of shares and voting rights