What’s on in Puerto Vallarta this Spring and Summer





NEW YORK, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puerto Vallarta , Mexico’s oceanside resort city tucked between the Sierra Madre Mountains and Banderas Bay, unveils a dynamic lineup of spring and summer events. As the months heat up, this world-class destination comes alive with a world-class marathon, flavorful culinary festivals, Mexico’s largest folkloric dance showcase and one of the world’s top Pride celebrations. The season highlights the cultural depth, exceptional cuisine and coastal beauty that continue to draw visitors from around the world.

Upcoming Events:

Take a Run Along the City’s Coastline During the Puerto Vallarta Marathon

April 6, 2025

Now in its sixth year, the Puerto Vallarta Marathon has become one of Mexico’s most prestigious running events. The 2025 race features a new course that starts and finishes at Puerto Mágico, taking participants along the city’s scenic coastline and through lively neighborhoods. The event includes four races: a 42K Marathon, 21K Half Marathon, and 5K and 10K Recreational Races, along with an expo open to the public. The 42K race is sanctioned by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS) and serves as a qualifier for major international races, including the Boston Marathon. Visit Maratón Puerto Vallarta for more information and to register.

Savor Mexico’s Iconic Flavors at the Annual Taco Fest

April 6, 2025

Tacos are a proud symbol of Mexico’s culinary heritage and cultural identity, with a national holiday dedicated to the delectable dish on March 31. In celebration, the eighth annual Feria del Taco Fest will take place at the esplanade of Puerto de Luna Hotel, located in the heart of the Hotel Zone. More than 40 varieties of tacos, from carnitas and suadero to shrimp and seafood specialties, will be prepared by local taquerias and restaurants. Guests can enjoy live music, craft beer and mezcal tastings, refreshing aguas frescas and a selection of local desserts. Admission is free and open to the public from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. For more information, visit Feria del Taco PV .

Celebrate Global Folkloric Dance at the Vallarta Azteca Festival

May 2-9, 2025

Mexico’s largest folkloric festival returns for its 19th annual edition as the Vallarta Azteca Festival (FESTVA) brings together vibrant dance traditions, with performances from acclaimed folkloric groups representing states across Mexico, alongside ensembles from Central and South America and Europe. Free public performances take place at some of the city’s most recognized venues, including Los Arcos Amphitheater on the Malecon and Teatro Vallarta Theater. The full program and list of participating groups will be announced soon at Festival Vallarta Azteca del Folclor Internacional .

Discover Puerto Vallarta’s Hottest Restaurants During Restaurant Week

May 15 - June 10, 2025

Since 2005, Restaurant Week by Vallarta Lifestyles has showcased the city’s diverse culinary talent with exclusive offerings from many of its top restaurants. This popular event features special three-course menus priced from US$25 to $34, with dishes crafted by both seasoned chefs and emerging culinary talent, offering a chance to enjoy creative, seasonal cuisine at accessible prices.

Experience One of the World’s Premier LGBTQ+ Pride Celebrations

May 17 - 25, 2025

Vallarta Pride returns with nine days of parades, beach parties, cultural events and live performances, uniting the local community and visitors from around the world. This year’s theme, “The Future Has No Gender,” will be reflected in a schedule of festivities taking place across notable locations throughout the city. Highlights include the signature Pride Parade winding through the streets and ending with a Block Party in the Romantic Zone, the lively Drag Derby, a family-friendly pet parade along the Malecon and the Sunset Beach Party, along with art exhibitions, concerts and community gatherings. The full schedule of events can be found at Vallarta Pride . For accommodations, Almar Resort offers a luxury beachfront experience on the renowned Los Muertos Beach, featuring an Olympic-sized infinity pool, oceanfront cabanas, and the exclusive Top Sky Bar. The adults-only Blue Chairs Resort by the Sea remains a favorite in the Romantic Zone given its prime location close to Pride festivities and vibrant nightlife. Alternatively, check out the newly opened Tryst Puerto Vallarta, the flagship location of the world’s first luxury gay hotel brand, with a rooftop pool offering 360° views, world-class entertainment, signature cocktails, and more.

Beyond the marquee events, weekly happenings offer ongoing opportunities to enjoy local art, culture and flavors:

Explore Local Art and Creativity at the Historic Center ArtWalk

Now through June 25, 2025

The Historic Center Art Walk brings together 19 of Puerto Vallarta’s leading galleries for a weekly celebration of art and culture. Each Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., participating galleries showcase works from acclaimed Mexican and international artists, with many offering opportunities to meet the artists in person. The event is free and open to the public, with galleries located within easy walking distance of one another. A full calendar of openings and participating galleries is available on the Art Walk website .

Shop Local Finds at Art & Market Marina Vallarta

Now through May 8, 2025

Puerto Vallarta’s most popular night market, Art & Market Marina Vallarta, returns with more than 200 exhibitors along the scenic Marina Vallarta boardwalk. Each Thursday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., visitors can browse a wide selection of local products, including traditional handcrafts, home décor, wines, tequilas, textiles, beachwear, fresh organic produce and international cuisine. The market offers something for every taste, with an energetic atmosphere that brings together locals, artisans and visitors along a mile-long stretch of the marina. More details can be found at Art & Market Marina Vallarta .

Uncover the Stories Behind the City’s Public Art on the Malecon Sculpture Tour

Now through April 15, 2025

The Free Malecón Sculpture Tour by Galeria Pacifico invites visitors to explore the city’s extensive collection of public sculptures. Led by a local guide, the two-hour guided tour takes place every Tuesday at 9:30 a.m., starting at the Los Milenios sculpture at the intersection of the Malecón and 31 de Octubre Street. Along the way, participants discover the stories, history and surprising details behind works such as The Boy on the Seahorse, Nostalgia and Triton and Mermaid. Additional information is available at Galería Pacífico .

About Puerto Vallarta

Nestled between the rugged Sierra Madre Mountains and Banderas Bay on Mexico’s balmy Pacific coast, Puerto Vallarta is the quintessential Mexican beach destination. Puerto Vallarta’s year-round warm climate, easy direct access from major markets in the United States and Canada, and a range of accommodation options have made it a top choice for a stress-free tropical escape. Authentic culture can be discovered around every corner in Puerto Vallarta, from the charming cobblestone streets downtown to the art-filled Malecon, and the lively Romantic Zone – a favorite enclave amongst LGBTQ+ travelers. Puerto Vallarta’s picturesque beaches and aquatic activities lure travelers, and its welcoming hospitality, top-notch gastronomy, and outdoor adventures keep them coming back time and time again.

