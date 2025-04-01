OKLAHOMA CITY, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federman & Sherwood investigates Ciuni & Panichi, Inc. for data breach. On April 1st, 2025, Ciuni & Panichi, Inc. filed notice of a data breach with the Attorney General of Texas. The details of the breach are currently under investigation.

The type of information potentially exposed includes:

Full Name

Social Security Number

Date of Birth

Other sensitive information

Ciuni & Panichi, Inc. offers a full range of accounting, tax, wealth management and business advisory services.

If you received a data breach notice letter and wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, and/or participate in this litigation, please visit our firm’s website www.federmanlaw.com.

FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD

(405) 235-1560