Deadline Alert: AppLovin Corporation (APP) Investors Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP reminds investors of the upcoming May 5, 2025 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired AppLovin Corporation (“AppLovin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: APP) securities between May 10, 2023 and February 25, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

What Happened?

On February 26, 2025, before the market opened, Culper Research published a report alleging among other things, that AppLovin’s app segment relies on the “systematic exploitation of app permissions” to “illicitly inflate the Company’s mobile gaming results.” Culper Research further alleged AppLovin’s e-commerce program is a “rigged game” which relies on “steal[ing] attribution” for advertising from Meta to bolster the Company’s results.

Also on February 26, 2025, Fuzzy Panda Research published a report which further detailed the manner in which AppLovin’s e-commerce rigged results by “reverse engineer[ing] Meta’s targeting methods” in order to “steal” referral credits for targeting advertisers. Fuzzy Panda Research further detailed the manner in which the Company’s “impossibly high CTRs (click-thru rates) of 30-40%, 10x the industry norms” are the product of what industry experts can only describe as “Ad Fraud.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $46.06, or 12.2%, to close at $331.00 per share on February 26, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that AppLovin’s app segment relied on the systematic exploitation of fraudulent advertising practices including ‘clickjacking’ and ‘click spoofing’; (2) that AppLovin’s advertising and e-commerce program relied on intercepting and appropriating advertising attribution credit; (3) that AppLovin employed a backdoor installation scheme to force unwanted apps on customers; (4) that as a result of the foregoing, AppLovin’s revenue was falsely inflated; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired AppLovin securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than May 5, 2025 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

