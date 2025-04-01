Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 21, 2025 in The Trade Desk Lawsuit – TTD

NEW YORK, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in The Trade Desk, Inc. ("The Trade Desk" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TTD) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of The Trade Desk investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between May 9, 2024 and February 12, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/the-trade-desk-inc-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=139930&wire=3

TTD investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) Trade Desk was experiencing significant, ongoing, self-inflicted execution challenges rolling out the Company's AI forecasting tool, Kokai, including transitioning clients to Kokai from the Company’s older platform Solimar; (2) such execution challenges meaningfully delayed the Kokai Rollout; (3) Trade Desk’s inability to effectively execute the Kokai Rollout negatively impacted the Company’s business and operations, particularly revenue growth; and (4) as a result of the above, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in The Trade Desk during the relevant time frame, you have until April 21, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services’ Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com