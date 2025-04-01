Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 14, 2025 in Merck Lawsuit – MRK

NEW YORK, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Merck & Co., Inc. ("Merck" or the "Company") (NYSE: MRK) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Merck investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between February 3, 2022 and February 3, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/merck-co-inc-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=139923&wire=3

MRK investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: According to the complaint, defendants provided investors with material information concerning Merck’s expected revenue of $11 billion from sales of Gardasil by 2030. Defendants’ statements included, among other things, confidence in Merck’s purported ability to utilize successful consumer activation and education efforts on the benefits of Gardasil in order to drive demand and capitalize on eligible populations for vaccination, resulting in confidently optimistic reports and forecasts of Gardasil’s growth in China. The full truth finally emerged on February 4, 2025, when Merck announced it would no longer achieve the long-forecasted $11 billion in sales of Gardasil by 2030, as it would cease shipments of Gardasil to China “through at least midyear” to facilitate a “rapid reduction of inventory.” Defendants claimed this was necessitated by the continued over-inflation of overall channel inventories as demand in China for Gardasil had “not recovered to the level we had expected.” Following this news, Merck’s common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $99.79 per share on February 3, 2025, Merck’s stock price fell to $90.74 per share on February 4, 2025, a decline of more than 9% in the span of just a single day.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Merck during the relevant time frame, you have until April 14, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services’ Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com