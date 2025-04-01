GSK plc Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Pending: Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before April 7, 2025 to Discuss Your Rights – GSK

NEW YORK, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in GSK plc ("GSK" or the "Company") (NYSE: GSK) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of GSK investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between February 5, 2020 and August 14, 2022. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/gsk-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=139926&wire=3

GSK investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: According to the filed complaint, defendants represented to investors that GSK removed Zantac from the market “[b]ased on information available at the time and correspondence with regulators.” GSK also stated that it was “continuing with investigations into the potential source of NDMA.” Defendants also assured investors that “GSK, the FDA, and the EMA [European Medicines Agency] have all independently concluded that there is no evidence of a causal association between ranitidine therapy and the development of cancer in patients,” findings that were “consistent with other ranitidine data published prior to 2019.” Finally, defendants claimed that they could not “quantify or reliably estimate the liability.” These representations were materially false or misleading. In truth, GSK was fully aware of the source of NDMA and had been for nearly 40 years before withdrawing Zantac from the market.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in GSK during the relevant time frame, you have until April 7, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

