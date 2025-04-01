ICON Public Limited Company Class Action: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds ICON Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit with a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 11, 2025 – ICLR

NEW YORK, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in ICON Public Limited Company ("ICON " or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ICLR) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of ICON investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between July 27, 2023 and October 23, 2024. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/icon-public-limited-company-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=139916&wire=3

ICLR investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (a)ICON was suffering from a material loss of business due to customer cost reduction measures and other widespread funding limitations impacting the Company’s client base; (b)ICON’s purported functional service provision and hybrid model offerings were insufficient to shield the Company from the adverse effects of a significant market downturn; (c) the requests for proposals ICON received from its biotechnology customers during the Class Period were used in substantial part as price discovery tools, and thus were not indicative of underlying client demand; (d)ICON’s customers had canceled contracts, limited or reduced engagements, delayed clinical trial work, and/or failed to enter into new contracts with ICON for additional clinical trial work at historical rates once existing projects ended (or were scheduled to end) in 2024; (e)ICON’s two largest customers were diversifying their clinical research organization providers away from the Company; (f)as a result of (a)-(e) above, ICON’s reported net new business awards and book-to-bill metrics materially misrepresented client demand for ICON’s services; and (g)as a result of (a)-(f) above, ICON was tracking materially below the 2024 revenue and EPS guidance issued during the Class Period and such guidance lacked a reasonable factual basis.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in ICON during the relevant time frame, you have until April 11, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

