ESET Launches Ransomware Remediation and AI Advisor Updates

ESET has added Ransomware Remediation to the ESET PROTECT Platform – offering next-gen ransomware rollback enhanced with remediation features. Working in tandem with ESET’s proprietary Ransomware Shield, Ransomware Remediation enables comprehensive rollback through automated file restoration from secure backups, limiting threat actor attempts to raise remediation costs.

ESET Cloud Office Security module updated with anti-spoofing and homoglyph protection, profoundly improving email security.

ESET has also expanded the availability of AI Advisor to its EDR/XDR customers, including those with ESET PROTECT Enterprise, ESET PROTECT Elite, and ESET PROTECT MDR subscriptions – while making performance updates.



LAS VEGAS, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, released new updates for the ESET PROTECT Platform, including Ransomware Remediation, a new way to prevent ransomware encryption from causing long-term business disruption, as well as new functionalities for ESET Cloud Office Security and the ESET AI Advisor. These new cybersecurity features were launched at ESET World 2025, which took place in Las Vegas from March 24 to 26, 2025, at the ARIA Resort & Casino.

As ransomware attacks increase in sophistication, threat actors seek to undermine nearly all areas of business security and stability. One well-known and -used attack is encryption, which prevents you from accessing your device and the data stored on it. Causing costly process disruption, and ultimately forcing firms to pay to decrypt their systems, threat actors often target system backups, such as Volume Shadow Copy, by immediately deleting or corrupting them. This makes recovery nearly impossible and drives up remediation costs.

Building on ESET LiveSense, ESET’s next-gen Ransomware Remediation feature works in concert with Ransomware Shield to immediately create backups until the system confirms whether the suspicious activity is malicious or benign. If malicious, Ransomware Shield will kill the process and roll back the files from the newly created secure backups. If benign, the backups created can be discarded. Unlike other solutions, Ransomware Remediation has its own protected storage section on the drive, where files cannot be modified, corrupted, or deleted by the attacker. This differentiator actively solves one of the most common failings of regular backups during a ransomware attack. As a free addition for customers signed up for the ESET PROTECT Advanced tier and above, Ransomware Remediation is available for Windows-based systems.

“ESET has a history of innovation in mitigating ransomware, both in the context of our endpoint security platform, our service offerings such as ESET MDR, and our part in the ‘No More Ransom’ initiative, which partners with law enforcement and IT Security companies to disrupt cybercriminal businesses with ransomware connections,” said Michal Jankech, Vice President, Enterprise & SMB/MSP at ESET. “ESET’s Ransomware Remediation delivers comprehensive Ransomware defense, from encryption, theft and data holding. Easy to use, ESET’s Ransomware Remediation offers businesses peace of mind as we help them in the fight against ransomware.”

Email Security and AI Advisor Updates

ESET has added anti-spoofing and homoglyph protection to its ESET Cloud Office Security module, preventing attackers from pretending to be trusted sources while also identifying their efforts to disguise malicious domains or URLs through letter substitution from other alphabets. Moreover, ESET Cloud Office Security now also has an email clawback feature, enabling swift recall and quarantine of any delivered emails deemed suspicious. New dashboards are visually enhanced and include fully customizable tabs and components that fit a user’s specific needs.

ESET has also expanded the availability of AI Advisor to its EDR/XDR customers, including those with ESET PROTECT Enterprise, ESET PROTECT Elite, and ESET PROTECT MDR subscriptions – while making performance updates. By investing in AI, businesses are able to access SOC-level advisory, enabling enhanced security analyst workflows. Unlike other vendor offerings and typical generative AI assistants that focus on soft features like administration or device management, ESET AI Advisor seamlessly integrates into the day-to-day operations of security analysts. This is a gamechanger for companies with limited IT resources that want to utilize the advantages of advanced XDR solutions and threat intelligence feeds.

