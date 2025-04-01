Bio-Tech Consulting, an Earth Systems Company, Expands Coastal and Marine Sciences Department with Hiring of Industry Expert

– William “Bill” F. Precht joins Bio-Tech Consulting as Director of Coastal and Marine Sciences –

ORLANDO, Fla., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bio-Tech Consulting, a full-service environmental consulting firm headquartered in Orlando, Fla. with offices across the country, today announced the hiring of William “Bill” F. Precht. Precht will serve as Director of Coastal and Marine Sciences and is a renowned marine scientist with decades of expertise in marine resource assessment, restoration and mitigation.

Under Precht’s direction, the expanded service line will provide clients with specialized nearshore assessment and remediation solutions for infrastructure development activities affecting coral reefs, seagrasses, mangroves and other critical marine ecosystems. With coastal development and climate resilience increasingly impacting marine environments, Bio-Tech Consulting’s expansion of the Coastal and Marine Sciences service unit reinforces its commitment to delivering science-based, sustainable solutions that balance development with ecological preservation.

“Bill’s extensive experience in marine ecosystem management, coral reef ecology, and coastal restoration positions Bio-Tech Consulting to provide industry-leading solutions to our clients,” said John Miklos, Founder and President of Bio-Tech Consulting. “This expansion is a natural step forward as we continue to grow our full-service environmental and ecological consulting capabilities. We welcome Bill to the team!”

Precht brings an extensive background in marine resource assessment. He has worked on numerous projects related to coral reef conservation, coastal resilience and environmental impact mitigation. His leadership complements Bio-Tech Consulting’s best-in-class marine and coastal environmental services for commercial and governmental organizations working in sensitive coastal regions.

“With increasing environmental pressures on our nearshore habitats, it’s critical to integrate responsible, science-driven solutions into coastal development projects,” Precht said. “I am excited to join Bio-Tech and help build a strong marine and coastal services division, and I look forward to working with the talented teams at Earth Systems and Bio-Tech Consulting to provide comprehensive environmental support for our clients.”

This expansion strengthens Bio-Tech Consulting’s position as a premier provider of environmental solutions, complementing its existing expertise in land-based development, ecological restoration and regulatory compliance. By expanding its coastal and marine sciences department, Bio-Tech Consulting continues to provide innovative environmental consulting that supports economic growth and ecological stewardship.

About Bio-Tech Consulting

Established in 2003, Bio-Tech Consulting is a full-service environmental consulting firm headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with offices across the country. Bio-Tech Consulting’s services include environmental permitting, environmental assessments, wetlands mitigation, monitoring, wildlife sciences, erosion and sediment control, pond management, lake management, land management, and coastal and marine sciences.

About the Earth Systems family of companies

Earth Systems is a leading environmental consulting firm committed to providing innovative, science-driven solutions to clients in the homebuilding, infrastructure, energy, and development industries. With its partners Bio-Tech Consulting, Envirotactics and Spangler Environmental, Earth Systems delivers a full spectrum of environmental consulting and engineering, regulatory compliance, ecological, and remediation services throughout the United States.

