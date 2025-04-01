RAINN Marks Beginning of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) 2025 With #TakeBackOurTech Campaign

Washington, D.C., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today RAINN, the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization, marks the beginning of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM), and we’re shining the spotlight on the emerging realities, mental health impacts, and possible solutions to tech-enabled sexual abuse.

A rapidly growing form of sexual violence, tech-enabled sexual abuse includes non-consensual intimate images shared online like ‘deepfakes’ created with AI technology or child sexual abuse material (CSAM) posted to websites and social media accounts.

“With every advancement in technology, there are those who will abuse it to harm others, and that is exactly what we’re seeing with tech-enabled sexual abuse,” said Jennifer Simmons Kaleba, vice president of communications for RAINN. “While many things stand out about this kind of sexual abuse—the fact that anyone from a celebrity to a classmate can be a victim, or that internet platforms aren’t required to do anything about it when it’s reported—the ease with which someone can cause so much havoc and harm is possibly the most shocking.”

Take the case of Elliston Berry in Texas, who was 14 when an image-swapping app was used to turn an innocuous photo of her into a nude image and then shared with her classmate. RAINN has worked with lawmakers to create legislation that would give survivors like Berry a tool to not only make this act a crime, but hold tech platforms accountable to take down the material within 48-hours of reporting. Take it Down has passed the Senate unanimously and RAINN and advocate partners are calling for its full passage.

“We’ve worked with fierce determination for the past year to bring this bill forward because we know—and survivors know—that AI-assisted sexual abuse is sexual abuse and real harm is being done; real pain is caused,” said Stefan Turkheimer, RAINN vice president of public policy.

This SAAPM, RAINN is calling on supporters to help “take back our tech.” Tech-enabled sexual abuse is a violation of your rights, dignity, and safety. It robs individuals of control over their image, voice, and personal boundaries. Together, we can fight tech-enabled sexual abuse and build a safer world for everyone.

Learn more at RAINN.org/saapm-2025.

About RAINN

RAINN, the nation's largest anti-sexual violence organization, created and operates the National Sexual Assault Hotline. RAINN also carries out programs to prevent sexual violence, help survivors, help organizations improve their sexual assault prevention and response programs, and ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice. If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence, free, confidential help is available 24/7 by calling 800.656.HOPE (4673) or visiting hotline.rainn.org.