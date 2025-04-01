Revolution Medicines to Deliver Multiple Presentations at the 2025 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVMD), a late-stage clinical oncology company developing targeted therapies for patients with RAS-addicted cancers, today announced 11 oral and poster presentations will be featured at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in Chicago, held from April 25 – 30, 2025.
The first clinical data in non-small cell lung cancer from the Phase 1 study of zoldonrasib, a RAS(ON) G12D-selective inhibitor, will be featured in a late breaking oral presentation.
Details of the abstracts are listed below:
Revolution Medicines Oral Presentations:
|Title:
|Preliminary safety and antitumor activity of zoldonrasib (RMC-9805), an oral, RAS(ON) G12D-selective, tri-complex inhibitor in patients with KRAS G12D non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) from a Phase 1 study in advanced solid tumors
|Presenter:
|Kathryn Arbour, M.D., Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
|Abstract Number:
|CT019
|Session:
|New Frontiers in Precision Oncology
|Date/Time:
|April 27; 5:00 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. CST
|Title:
|Discovery of RMC-5127, an oral, RAS(ON) G12V-selective, noncovalent, tri-complex inhibitor
|Presenter:
|Anne Edwards, Ph.D.
|Abstract Number:
|ND06
|Session:
|New Drugs on the Horizon: Part 2
|Date/Time:
|April 27; 3:25 p.m. – 3:40 p.m. CST
Revolution Medicines Poster Presentations:
|Title:
|Early reduction in circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) is associated with clinical activity of daraxonrasib (RMC-6236) in RAS mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)
|Presenter:
|Jia Luo, M.D., Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
|Abstract Number:
|LB218
|Session:
|Late-Breaking Research: Clinical Research 1
|Date/Time:
|April 28; 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. CST
|Title:
|Mechanisms of resistance to the RAS(ON) multi-selective inhibitor daraxonrasib (RMC-6236) in RAS mutant PDAC and potential resolution with RAS(ON) combination therapies
|Presenter:
|Mallika Singh, Ph.D.
|Abstract Number:
|LB281
|Session:
|Late-Breaking Research: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics 3
|Date/Time:
|April 29; 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CST
|Title:
|Combination of RAS(ON) mutant-selective and multi-selective inhibitors sensitizes immune-refractory, RAS-driven preclinical models to immunotherapy
|Presenter:
|Mariela Moreno Ayala, Ph.D.
|Abstract Number:
|6046
|Session:
|Adaptive Immunity in Tumors / Oncogenic Pathway-Mediated Regulation of Inflammation and Tumor Immunity
|Date/Time:
|April 29; 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. CST
Collaborator Presentations
|Title:
|Distinct regulation of Cyclin D mediates heterogenous response to RAS inhibition in colorectal cancer models
|Presenter:
|Philip Choi, M.D., Ph.D., Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
|Abstract Number:
|LB293
|Session:
|Late-Breaking Research: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics 3
|Date/Time:
|April 29; 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CST
|Title:
|Combining RAS(ON) G12C-selective and RAS(ON) multi-selective inhibitors overcomes sotorasib resistance driven by KRAS G12C amplification or NRAS G13R mutation
|Presenter:
|Hitendra Singh Solanki, Ph.D., Moffitt Cancer Center
|Abstract Number:
|5512
|Session:
|Drug Resistance in Molecular Targeted Therapies 3
|Date/Time:
|April 29; 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. CST
|Title:
|A RAS(ON) multi-selective inhibitor combination therapy triggers long-term tumor control through senescence-associated tumor-immune equilibrium in preclinical models of PDAC
|Presenter:
|Caroline Broderick, Ph.D., Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
|Abstract Number:
|5336
|Session:
|CDK Inhibitors
|Date/Time:
|April 29; 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. CST
|Title:
|Preclinical evaluation of RMC-7977, a multi-selective RAS(ON) inhibitor, as a therapeutic strategy for KRAS-mutant cholangiocarcinoma
|Presenter:
|Jingjing Jiang, Ph.D.
|Abstract Number:
|5691
|Session:
|Oncogenes, Tumor Suppressor Genes, and Gene Products as Targets for Therapy 2
|Date/Time:
|April 29; 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. CST
|Title:
|Mechanisms of resistance to RAS-GTP inhibition in pancreatic cancer
|Presenter:
|Joshua H. Choe, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
|Abstract Number:
|5507
|Session:
|Drug Resistance in Molecular Targeted Therapies 3
|Date/Time:
|April 29; 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. CST
|Title:
|T-cell dependency of tumor regressions and complete responses with RAS(ON) multi-selective inhibition in preclinical models of PDAC
|Presenter:
|Margo I. Orlen, Penn Medicine
|Abstract Number:
|6405
|Session:
|Checkpoints and Modulators of Tumor Microenvironment
|Date/Time:
|April 29; 3:25 p.m. – 3:40 p.m. CST
About Revolution Medicines, Inc.
Revolution Medicines is a late-stage clinical oncology company developing novel targeted therapies for patients with RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s R&D pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to suppress diverse oncogenic variants of RAS proteins. The company’s RAS(ON) inhibitors daraxonrasib (RMC-6236), a RAS(ON) multi-selective inhibitor; elironrasib (RMC-6291), a RAS(ON) G12C-selective inhibitor; and zoldonrasib (RMC-9805), a RAS(ON) G12D-selective inhibitor, are currently in clinical development. The company anticipates that RMC-5127, a RAS(ON) G12V-selective inhibitor, will be its next RAS(ON) inhibitor to enter clinical development. Additional development opportunities in the company’s pipeline focus on RAS(ON) mutant-selective inhibitors, including RMC-0708 (Q61H) and RMC-8839 (G13C). For more information, please visit www.revmed.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
