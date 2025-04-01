Cidara Therapeutics to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company using its proprietary Cloudbreak® platform to develop drug-Fc conjugate (DFC) immunotherapies, today announced that company management will participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Details are as follows:

Event: 24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, April 9, 2025

Time: 11:00 AM ET

Format: Presentation

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/needham146/cdtx/2261559

A replay of the presentation will be available in the Investors section on the Company’s website at www.cidara.com. The replay of the presentation will be available for 90 days.

Cidara will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings during this event. Investors interested in meeting with Cidara at the conference should contact their Needham representative directly.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics is using its proprietary Cloudbreak® platform to develop novel drug-Fc conjugates (DFCs) comprising targeted small molecules or peptides coupled to a proprietary human antibody fragment (Fc). Cidara’s lead DFC candidate, CD388, is a long-acting antiviral designed to achieve universal prevention of seasonal and pandemic influenza with a single dose by directly inhibiting viral proliferation. In June 2023, CD388 was granted Fast Track Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Company announced completion of enrollment of its 5000 patient Phase 2b NAVIGATE trial in December 2024. Additional DFCs have been developed for oncology and in July 2024 Cidara received IND clearance for CBO421 which is intended to target CD73 in solid tumors. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.cidara.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Brian Ritchie

LifeSci Advisors

(212) 915-2578

britchie@lifesciadvisors.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Michael Fitzhugh

LifeSci Communications

mfitzhugh@lifescicomms.com