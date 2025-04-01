nCino Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Q4 Total Revenues of $141.4M, up 14% year-over-year

WILMINGTON, N.C., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), the leading provider of intelligent, best-in-class banking solutions, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025, ended January 31, 2025.

"We ended the year strong, with meaningful year-over-year subscription revenues and ACV growth, while continuing to realize efficiencies across our operations," said Sean Desmond, Chief Executive Officer at nCino. "With AI embedded across our onboarding, account opening, lending and portfolio management offerings that span commercial, consumer, small business and mortgage lines of business globally, nCino is uniquely positioned to seize the vertical AI market opportunity as we continue the journey of delivering long-term value to our stakeholders.”

“Reflecting confidence in our strategy and commitment to allocating capital where it can generate stockholder value, we are pleased to announce our Board of Directors has authorized a Stock Repurchase Program whereby nCino may repurchase up to $100,000,000 of nCino’s outstanding common stock,” said Greg Orenstein, Chief Financial Officer at nCino.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenues : Total revenues for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 were $141.4 million, a 14% increase from $123.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Subscription revenues for the fourth quarter were $125.0 million, up from $107.5 million one year ago, an increase of 16%.

: Total revenues for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 were $141.4 million, a 14% increase from $123.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Subscription revenues for the fourth quarter were $125.0 million, up from $107.5 million one year ago, an increase of 16%. Income (Loss) from Operations: GAAP loss from operations in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 was $(5.7) million compared to $(3.2) million in the same quarter of fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP operating income in the fourth quarter was $24.4 million compared to $19.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, an increase of 26%.

GAAP loss from operations in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 was $(5.7) million compared to $(3.2) million in the same quarter of fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP operating income in the fourth quarter was $24.4 million compared to $19.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, an increase of 26%. Net Income (Loss) Attributable to nCino : GAAP net loss attributable to nCino in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 was $(18.6) million compared to GAAP net income attributable to nCino of $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP net income attributable to nCino in the fourth quarter was $13.9 million compared to $23.8 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP net income attributable to nCino in the fourth quarter was impacted by approximately $(10.3) million due to non-operating, predominantly non-cash foreign currency fluctuations on intercompany loans.

: GAAP net loss attributable to nCino in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 was $(18.6) million compared to GAAP net income attributable to nCino of $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP net income attributable to nCino in the fourth quarter was $13.9 million compared to $23.8 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP net income attributable to nCino in the fourth quarter was impacted by approximately $(10.3) million due to non-operating, predominantly non-cash foreign currency fluctuations on intercompany loans. Net Income (Loss) Attributable to nCino per Share : GAAP net loss attributable to nCino in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 was $(0.16) per basic and diluted share compared to GAAP net income attributable to nCino per diluted share of $0.01 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP net income attributable to nCino in the fourth quarter was $0.12 per diluted share compared to $0.21 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP net income attributable to nCino per diluted share in the fourth quarter was impacted by $(0.09) due to non-operating, predominantly non-cash foreign currency fluctuations on intercompany loans.

: GAAP net loss attributable to nCino in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 was $(0.16) per basic and diluted share compared to GAAP net income attributable to nCino per diluted share of $0.01 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP net income attributable to nCino in the fourth quarter was $0.12 per diluted share compared to $0.21 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP net income attributable to nCino per diluted share in the fourth quarter was impacted by $(0.09) due to non-operating, predominantly non-cash foreign currency fluctuations on intercompany loans. Cash: As of of January 31, 2025, cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash were $121.3 million and $166.0 million was outstanding under nCino's revolving credit facility.



Full Year Fiscal 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenues : Total revenues for fiscal 2025 were $540.7 million, a 13% increase from $476.5 million in fiscal 2024. Subscription revenues for fiscal 2025 were $469.2 million, up from $409.5 million in fiscal 2024, an increase of 15%.

: Total revenues for fiscal 2025 were $540.7 million, a 13% increase from $476.5 million in fiscal 2024. Subscription revenues for fiscal 2025 were $469.2 million, up from $409.5 million in fiscal 2024, an increase of 15%. Income (Loss) from Operations: GAAP loss from operations for fiscal year 2025 was $(18.1) million compared to $(39.5) million in fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP operating income for fiscal 2025 was $96.2 million compared to $61.8 million in fiscal 2024, an increase of 56%.

GAAP loss from operations for fiscal year 2025 was $(18.1) million compared to $(39.5) million in fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP operating income for fiscal 2025 was $96.2 million compared to $61.8 million in fiscal 2024, an increase of 56%. Net Income (Loss) Attributable to nCino : GAAP net loss attributable to nCino for fiscal 2025 was $(37.9) million compared to $(42.3) million in fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP net income attributable to nCino for fiscal 2025 was $76.1 million compared to $58.0 million in fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP net income attributable to nCino was impacted by approximately $(10.5) million in fiscal 2025 due to non-operating, predominantly non-cash foreign currency fluctuations on intercompany loans.

: GAAP net loss attributable to nCino for fiscal 2025 was $(37.9) million compared to $(42.3) million in fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP net income attributable to nCino for fiscal 2025 was $76.1 million compared to $58.0 million in fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP net income attributable to nCino was impacted by approximately $(10.5) million in fiscal 2025 due to non-operating, predominantly non-cash foreign currency fluctuations on intercompany loans. Net Income (Loss) Attributable to nCino per Share : GAAP net loss attributable to nCino for fiscal 2025 was $(0.33) per basic and diluted share compared to $(0.38) per basic and diluted share in fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP net income attributable to nCino for fiscal 2025 was $0.65 per diluted share compared to a $0.50 per diluted share in fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP net income attributable to nCino per diluted share was impacted by $(0.09) in fiscal 2025 due to non-operating, predominantly non-cash foreign currency fluctuations on intercompany loans.

: GAAP net loss attributable to nCino for fiscal 2025 was $(0.33) per basic and diluted share compared to $(0.38) per basic and diluted share in fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP net income attributable to nCino for fiscal 2025 was $0.65 per diluted share compared to a $0.50 per diluted share in fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP net income attributable to nCino per diluted share was impacted by $(0.09) in fiscal 2025 due to non-operating, predominantly non-cash foreign currency fluctuations on intercompany loans. Annual Contract Value (ACV): On a reported basis, ACV as of January 31, 2025, was $516.4 million, an increase of 13% year over year, or 8% on an organic basis. On a constant currency basis, ACV increased 14% year over year, or 9% on an organic basis. nCino defines ACV as the highest annualized subscription fee obligation under customer contracts in effect at the end of the reporting period, converted to USD with foreign exchange rates in effect as of the end of the applicable period.



Stock Repurchase Program

nCino's Board of Directors authorized a Stock Repurchase Program under which the Company may repurchase up to $100,000,000 (One-Hundred Million Dollars) of the Company’s outstanding common stock.



Recent Business Highlights

Announced Appointment of Sean Desmond as President and CEO: Sean Desmond announced as President & CEO and member of the Company's Board of Directors. Desmond succeeds Pierre Naudé, who becomes Executive Chairman.

Sean Desmond announced as President & CEO and member of the Company's Board of Directors. Desmond succeeds Pierre Naudé, who becomes Executive Chairman. Acquired Sandbox Banking: The acquisition strengthens nCino's ability to enhance data connectivity and streamline operations for banks and credit unions through an industry-leading Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) solution for a more intelligent and harmonious technology platform.

The acquisition strengthens nCino's ability to enhance data connectivity and streamline operations for banks and credit unions through an industry-leading Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) solution for a more intelligent and harmonious technology platform. Selected by a Top-50 Bank in the U.S. for Consumer Lending: A top-50 U.S. bank by assets expanded their use of nCino to include Consumer Lending, Automated Spreading, and Banking Advisor.

A top-50 U.S. bank by assets expanded their use of nCino to include Consumer Lending, Automated Spreading, and Banking Advisor. Expanded Relationship with Top-4 Bank in the U.S. with Banking Advisor: A top-4 U.S. bank by assets adopted Banking Advisor to build on automation and efficiencies already achieved with nCino.

A top-4 U.S. bank by assets adopted Banking Advisor to build on automation and efficiencies already achieved with nCino. Signed first customer in the Czech Republic: Československá obchodní banka (CSOB) selected the nCino Platform to digitize and streamline its Commercial & SME Lending operations.



Financial Outlook

nCino is providing guidance for its first quarter ending April 30, 2025, as follows:

Total revenues between $138.75 million and $140.75 million.

Subscription revenues between $121.75 million and $123.75 million.

Non-GAAP operating income between $22.5 million and $24.5 million.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to nCino per diluted share of $0.15 to $0.16.

nCino is providing guidance for its fiscal year 2026 ending January 31, 2026, as follows:

Total revenues between $574.5 million and $578.5 million.

Subscription revenues between $503.0 million and $507.0 million.

Non-GAAP operating income between $107.0 million and $111.0 million.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to nCino per diluted share of $0.66 to $0.69.

Annual Contract Value (ACV) between $564 million and $567 million.



Conference Call

nCino will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET today to discuss its financial results and outlook. The conference call will be available via live webcast and replay at the Investor Relations section of nCino’s website: https://investor.ncino.com/news-events/events-and-presentations.

About nCino

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is powering a new era in financial services. The Company was founded to help financial institutions digitize and reengineer business processes to boost efficiencies and create better banking experiences. With over 2,700 customers worldwide - including community banks, credit unions, independent mortgage banks, and the largest financial entities globally - nCino offers a trusted platform of best-in-class, intelligent solutions. By integrating artificial intelligence and actionable insights into its platform, nCino is helping financial institutions consolidate legacy systems to enhance strategic decision-making, improve risk management, and elevate customer satisfaction by cohesively bringing together people, AI and data. For more information, visit www.ncino.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

nCino, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) January 31, 2024 January 31, 2025 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 112,085 $ 120,928 Accounts receivable, net 112,975 146,787 Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, current portion, net 10,544 13,462 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15,171 21,072 Total current assets 250,775 302,249 Property and equipment, net 79,145 74,953 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 19,261 16,026 Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, noncurrent, net 17,425 23,735 Goodwill 838,869 1,019,375 Intangible assets, net 115,572 154,571 Investments 9,294 9,294 Long-term prepaid expenses and other assets 10,089 10,178 Total assets $ 1,340,430 $ 1,610,381 Liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest, and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 11,842 $ 13,640 Accrued compensation and benefits 16,283 23,626 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 10,847 16,239 Deferred revenue 170,941 191,174 Financing obligations, current portion 1,474 1,680 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 3,649 5,153 Total current liabilities 215,036 251,512 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 16,423 12,819 Deferred income taxes, noncurrent 3,687 13,851 Deferred revenue, noncurrent — 269 Revolving credit facility, noncurrent — 166,000 Financing obligations, noncurrent 52,680 51,172 Other long-term liabilities — 17,160 Total liabilities 287,826 512,783 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable non-controlling interest 3,428 8,286 Stockholders’ equity Common stock 57 58 Additional paid-in capital 1,400,881 1,474,413 Accumulated other comprehensive income 996 176 Accumulated deficit (352,758 ) (385,335 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,049,176 1,089,312 Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest, and stockholders’ equity $ 1,340,430 $ 1,610,381









nCino, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended January 31, Fiscal Year Ended January 31, 2024 2025 2024 2025 Revenues Subscription $ 107,483 $ 124,957 $ 409,479 $ 469,168 Professional services and other 16,210 16,413 67,064 71,489 Total revenues 123,693 141,370 476,543 540,657 Cost of revenues Subscription 31,380 36,016 120,861 134,932 Professional services and other 17,830 20,997 70,609 80,937 Total cost of revenues 49,210 57,013 191,470 215,869 Gross profit 74,483 84,357 285,073 324,788 Gross margin % 60 % 60 % 60 % 60 % Operating expenses Sales and marketing 29,996 33,744 130,547 123,231 Research and development 30,184 32,131 117,311 129,422 General and administrative 17,488 24,220 76,727 90,266 Total operating expenses 77,668 90,095 324,585 342,919 Loss from operations (3,185 ) (5,738 ) (39,512 ) (18,131 ) Non-operating income (expense) Interest income 510 353 2,567 1,761 Interest expense (858 ) (3,798 ) (4,135 ) (8,763 ) Other income (expense), net 1,777 (10,265 ) (856 ) (10,427 ) Loss before income taxes (1,756 ) (19,448 ) (41,936 ) (35,560 ) Income tax provision (benefit) (3,130 ) (3,871 ) 1,590 (2,511 ) Net income (loss) 1,374 (15,577 ) (43,526 ) (33,049 ) Net loss attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest (241 ) (63 ) (1,109 ) (472 ) Adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest 455 3,096 (71 ) 5,301 Net income (loss) attributable to nCino, Inc. $ 1,160 $ (18,610 ) $ (42,346 ) $ (37,878 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to nCino, Inc.: Basic $ 0.01 $ (0.16 ) $ (0.38 ) $ (0.33 ) Diluted $ 0.01 $ (0.16 ) $ (0.38 ) $ (0.33 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 113,263,176 115,826,652 112,672,397 115,162,175 Diluted 115,782,532 115,826,652 112,672,397 115,162,175









nCino, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Fiscal Year Ended January 31, 2024 2025 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss attributable to nCino, Inc. $ (42,346 ) $ (37,878 ) Net loss and adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest (1,180 ) 4,829 Net loss (43,526 ) (33,049 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by activities: Depreciation and amortization 45,264 36,345 Non-cash operating lease costs 4,534 4,960 Amortization of costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts 9,934 12,003 Amortization of debt issuance costs 184 131 Stock-based compensation 58,035 71,592 Deferred income taxes (2,340 ) (7,118 ) Provision for bad debt 1,081 85 Net foreign currency losses 670 8,675 Unrealized gain on investment (263 ) — Loss on disposal of long-lived assets 150 35 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (14,325 ) (31,389 ) Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts (10,348 ) (21,453 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,872 (7,060 ) Accounts payable 525 (190 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (5,981 ) 10,165 Deferred revenue 15,902 13,807 Operating lease liabilities (4,083 ) (3,785 ) Other long-term liabilities — 1,445 Net cash provided by operating activities 57,285 55,199 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired — (216,911 ) Acquisition of assets (356 ) (450 ) Purchases of property and equipment (3,515 ) (1,816 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 43 — Purchase of investments (2,500 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (6,328 ) (219,177 ) Cash flows from financing activities Investment from redeemable non-controlling interest 983 — Proceeds from borrowings on revolving credit facility — 241,000 Payments on revolving credit facility (30,000 ) (75,000 ) Payments of debt issuance costs — (1,484 ) Exercise of stock options 4,469 2,796 Stock issuance under the employee stock purchase plan 4,661 4,468 Principal payments on financing obligations (1,226 ) (1,302 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (21,113 ) 170,478 Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 182 (2,677 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 30,026 3,823 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 87,418 117,444 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 117,444 $ 121,267 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period: Cash and cash equivalents $ 112,085 $ 120,928 Restricted cash included in long-term prepaid expenses and other assets 5,359 339 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 117,444 $ 121,267





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In nCino’s public disclosures, nCino has provided non-GAAP measures, which are measurements of financial performance that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP. In addition to its GAAP measures, nCino uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally for budgeting and resource allocation purposes and in analyzing our financial results. For the reasons set forth below, nCino believes that excluding the following items provides information that is helpful in understanding our operating results, evaluating our future prospects, comparing our financial results across accounting periods, and comparing our financial results to our peers, many of which provide similar non-GAAP financial measures.

Amortization of Purchased Intangibles. nCino incurs amortization expense for purchased intangible assets in connection with certain mergers and acquisitions. Because these costs have already been incurred, cannot be recovered, are non-cash, and are affected by the inherent subjective nature of purchase price allocations, nCino excludes these expenses for our internal management reporting processes. nCino’s management also finds it useful to exclude these charges when assessing the appropriate level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. Although nCino excludes amortization expense for purchased intangibles from these non-GAAP measures, management believes it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation.

Stock-Based Compensation Expenses. nCino excludes stock-based compensation expenses primarily because they are non-cash expenses that nCino excludes from our internal management reporting processes. nCino’s management also finds it useful to exclude these expenses when they assess the appropriate level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. Moreover, because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types that companies can use, nCino believes excluding stock-based compensation expenses allows investors to make meaningful comparisons between our recurring core business operating results and those of other companies.

Acquisition-Related Expenses. nCino excludes expenses related to acquisitions as they limit comparability of operating results with prior periods. Acquisition-related expenses include but are not limited to: costs incurred from third-party professional services firms in connection with business combination and one-time integration activities. We believe these costs are non-recurring in nature and outside the ordinary course of business.

Litigation Expenses. nCino excludes fees and expenses related to litigation expenses incurred from legal matters outside the ordinary course of our business as we believe their exclusion from non-GAAP operating expenses will facilitate a more meaningful explanation of operating results and comparisons with prior period results.

Restructuring Costs. nCino excludes costs incurred related to bespoke restructuring plans and other one-time costs that are fundamentally different in strategic nature and frequency from ongoing initiatives. We believe excluding these costs facilitates a more consistent comparison of operating performance over time. Adjustments to stock-based compensation in connection with restructuring events are presented in Stock-Based Compensation Expenses.

Tax (Benefit) Provision Related to Acquisitions. Upon certain acquisitions, nCino reduced the valuation allowance against U.S. deferred tax assets, resulting in a one-time tax benefit recorded in Income tax (benefit) provision. We believe that the exclusion of this benefit from our non-GAAP net loss attributable to nCino and non-GAAP net loss attributable to nCino per share provides a more direct comparison to all periods presented.

Income Tax Effect on Non-GAAP Adjustments. The income tax effects are related to the imputed tax impact on the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP costs and expenses.

Adjustment to Redeemable Non-Controlling Interest. nCino adjusts the value of redeemable non-controlling interest of its joint venture nCino K.K. in accordance with the operating agreement for that entity. nCino believes investors benefit from an understanding of the company’s operating results absent the effect of this adjustment, and for comparability, has reconciled this adjustment for previously reported non-GAAP results.

Intercompany Foreign Currency Exchange Gain/Loss. Beginning with the first quarter of fiscal 2026, nCino adjusts for foreign currency exchange gains and losses due to intercompany loans that are denominated in currencies other than the underlying functional currency of the applicable entity.



There are limitations to using non-GAAP financial measures because non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures provided by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures are limited in value because they exclude certain items that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by nCino’s management about which items are adjusted to calculate its non-GAAP financial measures. nCino compensates for these limitations by analyzing current and future results on a GAAP basis as well as a non-GAAP basis and also by providing GAAP measures in its public disclosures. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. nCino encourages investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business, and to view our non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables below.

nCino, Inc.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended January 31, Fiscal Year Ended January 31, 2024 2025 2024 2025 GAAP total revenues $ 123,693 $ 141,370 $ 476,543 $ 540,657 GAAP cost of subscription revenues $ 31,380 $ 36,016 $ 120,861 $ 134,932 Amortization expense - developed technology (3,875 ) (4,858 ) (16,306 ) (17,784 ) Stock-based compensation (533 ) (803 ) (1,847 ) (2,891 ) Restructuring charges1 — — (51 ) — Non-GAAP cost of subscription revenues $ 26,972 $ 30,355 $ 102,657 $ 114,257 GAAP cost of professional services and other revenues $ 17,830 $ 20,997 $ 70,609 $ 80,937 Amortization expense - other (83 ) (83 ) (330 ) (330 ) Stock-based compensation (2,709 ) (3,278 ) (9,369 ) (11,977 ) Restructuring charges1 — — (118 ) — Non-GAAP cost of professional services and other revenues $ 15,038 $ 17,636 $ 60,792 $ 68,630 GAAP gross profit $ 74,483 $ 84,357 $ 285,073 $ 324,788 Amortization expense - developed technology 3,875 4,858 16,306 17,784 Amortization expense - other 83 83 330 330 Stock-based compensation 3,242 4,081 11,216 14,868 Restructuring charges1 — — 169 — Non-GAAP gross profit $ 81,683 $ 93,379 $ 313,094 $ 357,770 The following table sets forth reconciling items as a percentage of total revenue for the periods presented.2 GAAP gross margin % 60 % 60 % 60 % 60 % Amortization expense - developed technology 3 3 3 3 Amortization expense - other — — — — Stock-based compensation 3 3 2 3 Restructuring charges1 — — — — Non-GAAP gross margin % 66 % 66 % 66 % 66 % GAAP sales & marketing expense $ 29,996 $ 33,744 $ 130,547 $ 123,231 Amortization expense - customer relationships (2,167 ) (3,367 ) (8,669 ) (11,256 ) Amortization expense - trade name — (369 ) (11,921 ) (623 ) Amortization expense - other — (28 ) — (100 ) Acquisition-related expenses — (46 ) — (46 ) Stock-based compensation (4,223 ) (4,482 ) (15,417 ) (17,016 ) Restructuring charges1 — — (100 ) — Non-GAAP sales & marketing expense $ 23,606 $ 25,452 $ 94,440 $ 94,190 GAAP research & development expense $ 30,184 $ 32,131 $ 117,311 $ 129,422 Stock-based compensation (4,277 ) (3,696 ) (15,942 ) (17,416 ) Acquisition-related expenses — (896 ) — (896 ) Restructuring charges1 — — (352 ) — Non-GAAP research & development expense $ 25,907 $ 27,539 $ 101,017 $ 111,110 GAAP general & administrative expense $ 17,488 $ 24,220 $ 76,727 $ 90,266 Stock-based compensation (4,324 ) (6,318 ) (15,460 ) (22,292 ) Acquisition-related expenses (244 ) (1,893 ) (878 ) (11,303 ) Litigation expenses (23 ) (1 ) (4,525 ) (366 ) Restructuring charges1 — — (6 ) — Non-GAAP general & administrative expense $ 12,897 $ 16,008 $ 55,858 $ 56,305 GAAP loss from operations $ (3,185 ) $ (5,738 ) $ (39,512 ) $ (18,131 ) Amortization of intangible assets 6,125 8,705 37,226 30,093 Stock-based compensation 16,066 18,577 58,035 71,592 Acquisition-related expenses 244 2,835 878 12,245 Litigation expenses 23 1 4,525 366 Restructuring charges1 — — 627 — Non-GAAP operating income $ 19,273 $ 24,380 $ 61,779 $ 96,165 The following table sets forth reconciling items as a percentage of total revenue for the periods presented.2 GAAP operating margin % (3 )% (4 )% (8 )% (3 )% Amortization of intangible assets 5 6 8 6 Stock-based compensation 13 13 12 13 Acquisition-related expenses — 2 — 2 Litigation expenses — — 1 — Restructuring charges1 — — — — Non-GAAP operating margin % 16 % 17 % 13 % 18 % GAAP net income (loss) attributable to nCino, Inc. $ 1,160 $ (18,610 ) $ (42,346 ) $ (37,878 ) Amortization of intangible assets 6,125 8,705 37,226 30,093 Stock-based compensation 16,066 18,577 58,035 71,592 Acquisition-related expenses 244 2,835 878 12,245 Litigation expenses 23 1 4,525 366 Restructuring charges1 — — 627 — Tax (benefit) provision related to acquisitions — 24 — (3,585 ) Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments (269 ) (770 ) (885 ) (2,014 ) Adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest 455 3,096 (71 ) 5,301 Non-GAAP net income attributable to nCino, Inc. $ 23,804 $ 13,858 $ 57,989 $ 76,120 Basic GAAP net income (loss) attributable to nCino, Inc. per share $ 0.01 $ (0.16 ) $ (0.38 ) $ (0.33 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute basic GAAP net income (loss) attributable to nCino, Inc. per share 113,263,176 115,826,652 112,672,397 115,162,175 Diluted GAAP net income (loss) attributable to nCino, Inc. per share $ 0.01 $ (0.16 ) $ (0.38 ) $ (0.33 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted GAAP net income (loss) attributable to nCino, Inc. per share 115,782,532 115,826,652 112,672,397 115,162,175 Basic non-GAAP net income attributable to nCino, Inc. per share $ 0.21 $ 0.12 $ 0.51 $ 0.66 Weighted-average shares used to compute basic non-GAAP net income attributable to nCino, Inc. per share 113,263,176 115,826,652 112,672,397 115,162,175 Diluted non-GAAP net income attributable to nCino, Inc. per share $ 0.21 $ 0.12 $ 0.50 $ 0.65 Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted non-GAAP net income attributable to nCino, Inc. per share 115,782,532 118,596,052 114,916,521 117,311,913 Free cash flow Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 8,148 $ (10,019 ) $ 57,285 $ 55,199 Purchases of property and equipment (432 ) (350 ) (3,515 ) (1,816 ) Free cash flow $ 7,716 $ (10,369 ) $ 53,770 $ 53,383 Principal payments on financing obligations3 (338 ) (386 ) (1,226 ) (1,302 ) Free cash flow less principal payments on financing obligation $ 7,378 $ (10,755 ) $ 52,544 $ 52,081

1Stock-based compensation benefit related to restructuring is included in Stock-based compensation.

2Columns may not foot due to rounding.

3These amounts represent the non-interest component of payments towards financing obligations for facilities.

