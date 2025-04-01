Pieridae to Hold Conference Call and Webcast for Its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and to Discuss First Quarter 2025 Results

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN UNITED STATES

CALGARY, Alberta, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pieridae Energy Limited (“Pieridae” or the “Company”) (TSX: PEA) will release its financial and operating results for the first quarter 2025, on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, after markets close.

President & Chief Executive Officer Darcy Reding and Chief Financial Officer Adam Gray will discuss first quarter financial results and recent company developments on an investor conference call and webcast following the formal portion of the Company’s annual and special meeting of shareholders on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. MDT / 3:30 p.m. EDT.

To register to participate via webcast please follow this link:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xk53vcfn

Alternatively, to register to participate by telephone please follow this link:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIf4a11631ac334142b7d1671fbf810fbb

A replay of the webcast will be available two hours after the conclusion of the event and may be accessed using the webcast link above.

ABOUT PIERIDAE

Pieridae is a Canadian energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The Company is a significant upstream producer and midstream custom processor of natural gas, natural gas liquids, condensate, and sulphur from the Canadian Foothills and adjacent areas in Alberta and in northeast British Columbia. Pieridae’s vision is to provide responsible, affordable natural gas and derived products to meet society’s energy security needs. Pieridae’s Common Shares trade on the TSX under the symbol “PEA”.

For further information, visit www.pieridaeenergy.com, or please contact:

Darcy Reding, President and Chief Executive Officer Adam Gray, Chief Financial Officer Telephone: (403) 261-5900 Telephone: (403) 261-5900 Investor Relations investors@pieridaeenergy.com









