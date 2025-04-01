Toll Brothers Announces New Phase of Home Sites and Groundbreaking of Resort-Style Amenities at The Pines at Sugar Creek 55+ Community in Indian Land, South Carolina

New luxury home community features expansive home sites in a prime location near downtown Charlotte

INDIAN LAND, S.C., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announced the opening of a new phase of home sites in The Pines at Sugar Creek , a premier 55+ active-adult community by Toll Brothers Regency in Indian Land, South Carolina. The new phase offers an array of luxurious single-family home designs, with prices starting from the low $500,000s.

Toll Brothers also announced it has broken ground on the construction of the exclusive amenities at the community, including a clubhouse, a resort-style pool, pickleball courts, tennis courts, bocce ball courts, a fire pit, a fitness center, and walking/biking trails. The Pines at Sugar Creek by Toll Brothers Regency also features a full-time Lifestyle Director to coordinate activities and events for residents.





“We are thrilled to announce the groundbreaking of our world-class amenity complex at Sugar Creek, the premier 55+ community near Charlotte’s Ballantyne neighborhood,” said Ryan Switzer, Division President of Toll Brothers in Charlotte. “With the addition of our next phase of home sites, including those with basements, we are excited to offer residents even more opportunities for a truly elevated living experience. This community provides our active adult customers with the perfect balance of comfort, convenience, and luxury.”

The Pines at Sugar Creek by Toll Brothers Regency offers two collections -- the Journey Collection and the Excursion Collection -- featuring elegant single-family homes ranging from 1,680 to over 3,174 square feet of living space with 2 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 4 full bathrooms, and 2- to 3-car garages. Exterior designs feature Classic, Farmhouse, and Transitional options.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Toll Brothers Regency active-adult communities across the United States are planned with the active lifestyles of their residents in mind. Each community offers exquisitely designed homes with an array of luxury resort-style amenities, activities, and social events available for residents 55 years of age or older.

Toll Brothers at The Pines at Sugar Creek offers convenient access to Highway 521, Interstate 77, and Interstate 485 for a quick drive to downtown shopping and dining in Charlotte.

The Sales Center and three professionally decorated model homes are located at 1206 Pinecone Ave. in Indian Land. For more information on The Pines at Sugar Creek and Toll Brothers communities throughout the Carolinas, call 866-232-1719 or visit TollBrothers.com/Charlotte .





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/753fb306-e6e1-4b40-bf31-2e07975f6f03

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0b0738de-d833-4636-972b-cd5bb5eba63f

