Viscogliosi Brothers Completes Acquisition of U.S. Spine Business from Stryker, Creating VB Spine, LLC

VB Spine is a Strategic Partner to Stryker with Access to Mako Spine and Copilot

Marc, John and Anthony Viscogliosi Lead VB Spine as Co-Chief Executive Officers

NEW YORK, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viscogliosi Brothers, LLC, a family-owned investment office specializing in the neuro-musculoskeletal space, today announced the successful completion of its previously announced acquisition of the U.S. spine business from Stryker (NYSE: SYK). The business will operate as a standalone company under the name VB Spine, LLC (“VB Spine”).

VB Spine is advancing toward the completion of its acquisition of Stryker’s international spine businesses, pending satisfaction of legal and regulatory requirements, including all required employee consultations. VB Spine is focused on successfully growing and evolving the spine business and expanding its reach to serve surgeons and patients globally.

VB Spine is dedicated to bringing physicians and patients comprehensive and advanced technology solutions that are clinically proven to deliver improved patient outcomes through surgeon-driven innovation. With a focus on operational excellence and a patient-first approach, VB Spine aims to address critical needs in spine surgery and deliver meaningful improvements in patients’ lives. VB Spine’s value proposition to all stakeholders lies in its comprehensive product portfolio, strong distribution network and deep industry expertise, enabling it to provide specialized solutions that empower surgeons and enhance patient care. VB Spine is led by Marc, John and Anthony Viscogliosi, co-founders of Viscogliosi Brothers, LLC.

“We are honored to work alongside such a talented team and are confident that, with its strong commitment to innovation, surgeon collaboration and commercial execution, VB Spine is uniquely positioned to improve patient outcomes and drive transformation in spine surgery,” said Marc, John and Anthony Viscogliosi.

“Viscogliosi Brothers has traditionally been known as a leader in spine technology innovations. With the launch of VB Spine, we are building on our innovation legacy by investing in the people and organization that will drive the next phase of transformation in the spine industry. This transaction represents a major milestone in our dedication to operate a portfolio of innovative and enabling technologies that can improve patient outcomes globally. We look forward to welcoming the rest of the Stryker Spine family as we move forward in our growth strategy through completing the additional phases of the acquisition in markets outside the U.S.,” continued Messrs. Viscogliosi.

VB Spine has access to Stryker’s Mako Spine and Copilot. This strategic partnership creates a strong foundation for VB Spine’s continued growth, providing surgeons greater precision and improving patient outcomes.

In connection with the transaction, Barings, LLC and Texas Capital Bank are serving as financial partners to Viscogliosi Brothers. Viscogliosi Brothers and Viscogliosi Brothers Watermark Holdings, LLC are equity investors in VB Spine.

Viscogliosi Brothers, LLC was advised in this transaction by McDermott Will & Emery as legal counsel, Piper Sandler as financial advisor, FTI Consulting as carve-out advisors and Deloitte IT and Deloitte Tax as additional carve-out advisory.

About VB Spine

VB Spine, LLC is the largest privately held spine company and among the largest family-owned medical technology companies in the world. Our globally recognized identity as innovators and stewards of the spine industry reflects our commitment to patient outcomes first. With a comprehensive product portfolio and a large and growing global distribution network, VB Spine delivers specialized solutions that address critical needs in spine surgery and enhance patient outcomes. VB Spine is a strategic partner to Stryker with access to Mako Spine and Copilot. Focused on people, partnerships and operational excellence, VB Spine ensures healthcare professionals have access to the tools and resources needed to provide the highest standard of care. VB Spine is owned and led by the Viscogliosi Brothers. For more information on VB Spine, please visit www.vbspineco.com.

About Viscogliosi Brothers

Viscogliosi Brothers, LLC is a family-owned New York City-based family office dedicated to driving growth and innovation in the neuro-musculoskeletal industry. Established in 1999, the firm focuses on identifying and building groundbreaking innovations in healthcare, aiming to address unmet clinical needs, enhance patient outcomes, and drive cost efficiency in the healthcare system. Since its inception 26 years ago, Viscogliosi Brothers has founded, financed, operated and grown 43 businesses with operations and distribution across more than 80 countries. These businesses have positively impacted millions of patients with cutting-edge innovations in healthcare. The firm has led the transformation of the spine industry through its multiple businesses specifically including: Spine Solutions, Spine Next, Paradigm Spine, Simplify Medical, Centinel Spine, Companion Spine, Spine BioPharma and Woven Orthopedic Technologies, among others. For more information, visit www.vbllc.com.

About Viscogliosi Brothers Watermark

Viscogliosi Brothers Watermark LLC is a New York City-based holding company specializing in investing in innovation within the MedTech sector. Founded in 2022, VBW is committed to creating alternative wealth for its shareholders while enhancing humanity's well-being. With a portfolio-driven investment mandate and strategic expertise, VBW supports its invested entities through financing and manufacturing capabilities. For more information, visit www.vbwholdings.com.

About Barings

Barings is a $421+ billion* global asset management firm that partners with institutional, insurance, and intermediary clients, and supports leading businesses with flexible financing solutions. The firm, a subsidiary of MassMutual, seeks to deliver excess returns by leveraging its global scale and capabilities across public and private markets in fixed income, real assets and capital solutions. For more information, visit www.barings.com

*Assets under management as of December 31, 2024

About Texas Capital

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ®: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank (“TCB”). Texas Capital is the collective brand name for TCB and its separate, non-bank affiliates and wholly-owned subsidiaries. Texas Capital is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs and individual customers. Founded in 1998, the institution is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio and Fort Worth, and has built a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital has established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities. All services are subject to applicable laws, regulations, and service terms. Deposit and lending products and services are offered by TCB. For deposit products, member FDIC. For more information, please visit www.texascapital.com.

About Stryker

Stryker is a global leader in medical technologies and, together with our customers, we are driven to make healthcare better. We offer innovative products and services in MedSurg, Neurotechnology and Orthopaedics that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside our customers around the world, we impact more than 150 million patients annually. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

