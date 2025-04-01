Coherent Corp. to Host Analyst and Investor Day on May 28, 2025

SAXONBURG, Pa., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR) (“Coherent,” “We,” or the “Company”), a global leader in materials, networking, and lasers, today announced that it will host an Analyst and Investor Day on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. EDT at the New York Stock Exchange.

The event will feature presentations and a Q&A session with members of the Company’s executive leadership team, including CEO Jim Anderson and CFO Sherri Luther. Presentations will be delivered in person and via live webcast accessible through Coherent’s Investor Relations website at coherent.com/company/investor-relations . An archived edition of the webcast will be available later that day.

Advance registration for the event (virtual or in-person) is required and can be accessed here.

About Coherent

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at coherent.com.