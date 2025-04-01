OKLAHOMA CITY, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federman & Sherwood investigates Mercer County Joint Township Community Hospital for data breach. On February 21, 2025, Mercer County Joint Township Community Hospital filed notice of a data breach with the Attorney General of Massachusetts. Mercer County Joint Township Community Hospital experienced a cybersecurity incident involving their network between April 2, 2024 and April 3, 2024. Mercer County Joint Township Community Hospital immediately launched an investigation into the incident. The investigation determined that an unauthorized third party gained access to the Mercer County Joint Township Community Hospital network and accessed certain individuals’ personal and sensitive information. On February 21, 2025, Mercer County Joint Township Community Hospital began to send out data breach notification letters to all individuals impacted by the data breach.

The type of information potentially exposed includes:

Full Name

Email Address

ID Numbers

Social Security Number

Health Information

Financial Information

Other sensitive information



