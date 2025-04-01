Federman & Sherwood Investigates Frederick Health for Data Breach

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into Frederick Health with respect to their recent data breach. A ransomware attack disrupted Frederick Health Hospital's IT systems on January 27, 2025, prompting the facility to take systems offline and divert incoming ambulances to nearby emergency departments. Frederick Health later secured its systems and notified law enforcement authorities. An investigation conducted with support from an external forensic firm indicated that an unauthorized individual accessed Frederick Health's network on January 25 and copied files from a file-sharing server. Information impacted in the Frederick Health Data Breach varied by patient but may have included names, addresses, birthdates, Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, medical record numbers, health insurance details and clinical information not contained in electronic medical records.

