Global Healing’s Oxy-Powder® Demonstrates Powerful Gut Health Benefits in Citruslabs Study

Global Healing's Oxy-Powder® demonstrated significant digestive health benefits in a recent Citruslabs study, with 95% of participants reporting constipation relief. The ozonated magnesium formula addresses root causes of digestive issues, supporting natural bowel regularity and overall gut wellness.





HOUSTON, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gut health is a growing global concern, with millions experiencing digestive discomfort, bloating, and irregularity. Studies suggest that up to 40% of people worldwide suffer from functional gastrointestinal disorders, impacting their daily lives and overall well-being. As demand rises for natural, science-backed solutions, Global Healing’s Oxy-Powder® is redefining gut wellness with a formula designed to support the body’s natural cleansing processes.

Ensuring that digestive health solutions truly work requires more than just formulations—it demands real-world validation. Consumer perception studies provide valuable insight into how individuals experience improvements in their daily lives, offering a practical measure of effectiveness. For gut health products, where relief and comfort are key indicators of success, this type of research is essential to building trust and credibility.

In a recent consumer perception study conducted by Citruslabs, Oxy-Powder® delivered remarkable digestive health improvements, setting a new standard for gentle yet effective colon cleansing. By day seven of using the product:

95% of participants agreed their constipation had been relieved.

87.5% of participants agreed their bloating had been relieved.

85% of participants agreed their cramps had been relieved.

87.5% of participants agreed their digestive health had improved.

“These findings validate Oxy-Powder®’s ability to work in harmony with the body’s innate healing mechanisms,” said Global Healing President Molly Latham. “Our mission has always been to empower natural healing, and this study confirms that a carefully formulated, gentle solution can provide substantial, long-lasting benefits.”

Unlike conventional digestive aids that offer only short-term relief, Oxy-Powder® takes a science-driven approach, using ozonated magnesium to promote natural bowel regularity. By addressing the root causes of digestive discomfort, the formula helps create a balanced intestinal environment—supporting energy levels, reducing bloating, and fostering overall gut health.



With gut health at the forefront of wellness discussions, consumers are increasingly seeking solutions that are effective and backed by research. Oxy-Powder®’s success in the Citruslabs study reinforces Global Healing’s commitment to science-led innovation—helping people restore digestive harmony and optimize their well-being naturally.

"For over 20 years, we’ve heard from thousands of satisfied customers about the life-changing benefits of Oxy-Powder®," said Nida Ali, VP of Experience at Global Healing. "Now, with this study, we have the scientific data to complement that wealth of anecdotal evidence—further proving that Oxy-Powder® is a trusted, effective solution for digestive health."

For more information about Oxy-Powder® and Global Healing, visit www.globalhealing.com.

About Global Healing

Founded in 1998 by Dr. Edward Group, DC, Global Healing began as a modest wellness clinic and has evolved into an international advocate for holistic living. By targeting the root causes of health concerns, Global Healing empowers individuals with knowledge and potent, pure supplements designed to work with the body’s natural processes.

About Citruslabs

Citruslabs is a leading clinical research organization specializing in accessible, gold-standard trials for health and wellness brands. By streamlining participant recruitment, data collection, and rigorous analysis, Citruslabs delivers research that brands can trust to validate their product claims. Learn more at www.citruslabs.com .

