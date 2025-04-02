Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Dave, RH, Solaris, and XP and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Dave, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE), RH (NYSE:RH), Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI), and XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Dave, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE)

On December 30, 2024, the Justice Department, together with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), announced a civil enforcement action against Dave Inc. and its co-founder, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Jason Wilk, for alleged violations of the FTC Act and the Restore Online Shoppers’ Confidence Act (ROSCA). The government’s lawsuit alleges that the defendants misled consumers by deceptively advertising Dave’s cash advances, charging hidden fees, misrepresenting how Dave uses customers’ tips and charging recurring monthly fees without providing a simple mechanism to cancel them.

On this news, Dave shares opened at $84.00 on December 31, 2024, representing a drop of over 10% from the day before.

For more information on the Dave investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/DAVE

RH (NYSE:RH)

On January 24, 2025, Hunterbrook Media published a report alleging, among other things, that RH may be "running out of money," asserting that "an analysis of the last 20 quarters shows RH has consistently failed to meet expectations, with a cumulative $1.4 billion shortfall in free cash flow" and that "RH's latest narrative of rapid, imminent growth appears to be unsubstantiated as well." On this news, RH's stock price fell $15.72 per share, or 3.6%, to close at $418.74 per share on January 24, 2025.

For more information on the RH investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/RH

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI)

On March 17, 2025, Morpheus Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Solaris Energy “appears to have inflated short-term profitability by depreciating its gas turbines assuming they have a useful life of 25 years.” Following the report, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.

For more information on the Solaris investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/SEI

XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP)

On March 12, 2025, Grizzly Research published a report entitled "XP's (Nasdaq: XP) Entire Profits Are Dependent on What Insiders Call a ‘Madoff-Like Ponzi Scheme'". The Grizzly Research report alleges, among other things, that XP "is running a massive Ponzi scheme facilitated through certain derivatives sales to retail clients, which are funneled through special funds and misrepresented as proprietary trading profits."

Following publication of the report, XP's stock price fell $0.82 per share, or 5.48%, to close at $14.14 per share on March 12, 2025.

For more information on the XP investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/XP

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook, and keep up with other news by following Brandon Walker, Esq. on LinkedIn and X.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Marion Passmore, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com