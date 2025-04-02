Marimekko Corporation, Press release, 2 April 2025 at 8.30 a.m. EEST

Marimekko and Crocs announce limited-edition collaboration collection – optimistic and playful collaboration products hit stores just in time for spring

Leading Finnish lifestyle design house Marimekko and global footwear brand Crocs are launching a limited-edition collaboration collection inspired by the optimism and sense of playfulness at the core of both brands. The Marimekko x Crocs collection combines Marimekko’s world-renowned art of printmaking with the innovative casual footwear that Crocs is globally known for. The collection marks the first collaboration between the two brands.

The Marimekko x Crocs collection will feature Marimekko’s iconic Unikko print in different scales and colorways on multiple Crocs footwear styles, from Classic Clogs to Platform Clogs, for both adults and children. Unikko is a visually stunning abstraction of a flower, a powerful emblem of joy and creativity designed by Maija Isola in 1964. To complement the footwear, the collaboration collection will also include matching everyday accessories such as socks, the first-ever Crocs printed tote as well as a Marimekko x Crocs 5-pack of Jibbitz™ charms for fun and floral personalization.

“The Marimekko x Crocs collaboration celebrates the positive energy and playfulness of both brands through beautiful and functional designs bringing together Marimekko’s iconic Unikko print and Crocs’ innovative footwear. Our lifelong mission at Marimekko is to bring joy to people’s everyday lives, and we are confident that this collection will bring that to many,” says Rebekka Bay, Creative Director, Marimekko.

"Our partnership with Marimekko highlights the shared values that define both of our brands – bold self-expression, unwavering authenticity, and unapologetic individuality,” said Matias Infante, Vice President of Global Marketing, Crocs. “Together, we embrace the power of personalization, creating a space where comfort meets confidence, and where each person is empowered to express their truest selves without compromise."

The Marimekko x Crocs limited-edition collection will be available on crocs.com, at select Crocs stores and wholesale locations worldwide from 23 April 2025 onwards.

Limited-edition brand collaborations increase Marimekko’s international brand awareness and this way support Marimekko’s international growth strategy. In addition, brand collaboration collections typically generate licensing income to Marimekko. Licensing income from the collaboration with Crocs has been recognized as revenue for Marimekko in North America in the first quarter of 2024.

