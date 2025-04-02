BW Energy granted extension to the Golfinho licence production phase to 2042 by ANP

BW Energy is pleased to announce the extension of the Golfinho licence by Brazilian oil and gas regulator ANP. The production phase under the Golfinho concession contract has been extended to 2042 from previously 2031, following ANP’s approval of the Company’s field development plan in November 2024.

"The extension supports our long-term plans for developing the Golfinho field, initially through improved operational performance of existing infrastructure and later targeting several proven low risk in-field development opportunities. We see a significant potential for long-term value creation at Golfinho" said Carl K. Arnet, the CEO of BW Energy.

BW Energy is the operator with 100% working interest in the Golfinho licence following the August 2023 acquisition of the Golfinho and Camarupim Clusters. It is located in the Espírito Santo Basin with water depths between 1,300 and 2,200 metres. Hydrocarbons are produced to the FPSO Cidade de Vitória, which BW Energy acquired and has operated since November 2023. The field has been producing since 2007.

For further information, please contact:

Brice Morlot, CFO BW Energy, +33.7.81.11.41.16

ir@bwenergy.com

About BW Energy:

BW Energy is a growth E&P company with a differentiated strategy targeting proven offshore oil and gas reservoirs through low risk phased developments. The Company has access to existing production facilities to reduce time to first oil and cashflow with lower investments than traditional offshore developments. The Company's assets are 73.5% of the producing Dussafu Marine licence offshore Gabon, 100% interest in the Golfinho and Camarupim fields, a 76.5% interest in the BM-ES-23 block, a 95% interest in the Maromba field in Brazil, a 95% interest in the Kudu field in Namibia, all operated by BW Energy. In addition, BW Energy holds approximately 6.6% of the common shares in Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. and a 20% non-operating interest in the onshore Petroleum Exploration License 73 ("PEL 73") in Namibia. Total net 2P+2C reserves and resources were 599 million barrels of oil equivalent at the start of 2025.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.