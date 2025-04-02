PRESS RELEASE

Wolters Kluwer publishes agenda for 2025 Annual General Meeting



Alphen aan den Rijn — April 2, 2025 — Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services, today published the agenda and all related materials for the 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) to be held on May 15, 2025.

The 2024 Annual Report, including the 2024 Sustainability statements, will be proposed for adoption at the AGM. The agenda further includes a proposal to distribute a total dividend over the 2024 financial year of €2.33 per ordinary share. If approved, this will result in a final dividend of €1.50 per ordinary share.



The agenda includes proposals to reappoint Mr. Kevin Entricken as member of the Executive Board and to appoint Ms. Stacey Caywood as member of the Executive Board. The agenda also includes a proposal to reappoint Ms. Ann Ziegler as member of the Supervisory Board. Furthermore, the agenda includes a proposal to adopt the remuneration policy for the Executive Board.



The full AGM agenda with explanatory notes, the convocation notice including meeting details, the 2024 Remuneration report, the CVs of Mr. Entricken, Ms. Caywood, and Ms. Ziegler, as well as a copy of the proposed Executive Board remuneration policy and other materials are now available on the Wolters Kluwer website.



About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (Euronext: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions, and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2024 annual revenues of €5.9 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,600 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, The Netherlands.

