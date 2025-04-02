300% Quarter-over-Quarter Increase in Crypto Stolen by Hackers, CertiK’s 2025 Q1 Hack3d Report Reveals

NEW YORK, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CertiK, a leading blockchain security firm, released its Web3 security quarterly report, Hack3d, for Q1 2025. CertiK’s Hack3d reports provide the most comprehensive statistics and analysis of Web3 security.

In this report, CertiK noted that hackers stole around $1.67 billion across 197 security incidents in Q1 this year, representing an approximate 303.38% increase in value lost compared to the previous quarter. It is important to note, however, that the vast majority of the total amount stolen stemmed from the Bybit exploit, which resulted in the loss of around $1.45 billion. As CertiK notes, the fallout from Bybit’s breach has since sent shockwaves throughout the Web3 industry, raising urgent questions about security measures at centralized exchanges.

CertiK also reported that one of the most pressing concerns this quarter has been the rise in private key compromises (a sub-category of wallet compromises), which led to approximately $142 million stolen across 15 security incidents. Interestingly, while the total amount stolen due to phishing this quarter is substantially lower compared to private key compromises, the number of phishing incidents was higher than any other attack vector. Phishing accounted for nearly $16 million stolen across 81 incidents. These figures suggest that the individual impact of phishing attacks tends to be smaller in scale.

CertiK explains in this report that attackers are continuing to leverage social engineering, artificial intelligence, contract manipulation, and other similar tactics to bypass even the most robust defenses. With increasing adoption and higher asset valuations, CertiK’s experts expect that the amount of assets stolen in cryptocurrency will unfortunately continue to rise.

Additionally, CertiK’s Q1 2025 Hack3d report analyzes the blockchains with the most exploits, the top three incidents of the quarter, general industry developments, and how users and protocols can boost their security.

Hack3d serves as an essential resource and record of statistics for understanding security challenges and vulnerabilities in the Web3 space. It equips stakeholders with the knowledge and insights needed to fortify their defenses and make informed decisions in an increasingly high-stakes environment.

2025 Q1 Hack3d report link： https://indd.adobe.com/view/ebdc3abd-f08d-438c-9515-8e08736784f0

