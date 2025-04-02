$14.9 Billion Construction Lubricants Market Report 2025: Analysis and Forecast Through 2019-2034 Featuring ExxonMobil, Royal Dutch Shell, TotalEnergies, China Petrochemical (Sinopec), Chevron & More

Dublin, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Lubricants Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The construction lubricants market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $13.85 billion in 2024 to $14.9 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to infrastructure boom, urbanization trends, industrialization, global economic growth.

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

ExxonMobil Corporation; Royal Dutch Shell plc; TotalEnergies SE; China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec); Chevron Corporation



The construction lubricants market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $18.82 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to smart construction practices, sustainable construction, digitalization in construction equipment, emerging markets. Major trends in the forecast period include green lubricants, customized formulations, collaborations and partnerships, rise of synthetic lubricants, market expansion in Asia-pacific.



A rise in construction and mining activities is significantly contributing to the growth of the construction lubricants market. For instance, the mining and construction equipment industry in India is likely to grow by 15-20% in the calendar year 2021 and 5-10% in the year 2022. The first quarter of 2021 is estimated to have reported a strong equipment demand growth of 45-50%. These factors are expected to significantly drive the construction lubricants market.



An increasing population is expected to propel the growth of the construction lubricant market going forward. For example, according to the United Nations, the global population could grow to around 8.5 billion in 2030, 9.7 billion in 2050, and 10.4 billion in 2100 Additionally, according to the Congressional Budget Office, a US-based federal agency, the size of the US population will increase from 335 million people in 2022 to 369 million people in 2052. Therefore, the increasing population is driving the growth of the construction lubricant market.



The development of zinc-free (ashless) lubricants is a key trend in the construction lubricants industry. For instance, the formulation of the zinc-free lubricants reduces sludge by 85 to 99.5%, retains more viscosity, reduces metal wear by 4-6%, and extends the useful service life to at least twice that of the ZDDP-based hydraulic oil.



Major companies operating in the construction lubricants market are innovating new technologies, such as a new line of lubricant solutions for electric vehicles, to increase their profitability in the market. For instance, in August 2023, Petro-Canada, a US-based integrated energy company, launched the Lubricant Line for Electric Vehicles. These lubricants are formulated to enhance the performance and efficiency of various parts in an electric vehicle, such as bearings, gears, and other moving components. They help reduce friction, dissipate heat, and ensure the smooth operation of these parts, ultimately contributing to the overall efficiency and lifespan of the EV.



Europe was the largest region in the construction lubrication market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the construction lubricants market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.



Report Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Basis Type: Hydraulic Fluid; Engine Oil; Gear Oil; Automatic Transmission Fluid (ATF); Grease; Compressor Oil

2) By Base Oil: Synthetic Oil; Mineral Oil

3) By Application: Earthmoving Equipment; Material Handling Equipment; Heavy Construction Vehicles; Other Applications



Subsegments:



1) By Hydraulic Fluid: Mineral Oil-Based Hydraulic Fluids; Water-Based Hydraulic Fluids; Biodegradable Hydraulic Fluids

2) By Engine Oil: Mineral Engine Oil; Synthetic Engine Oil; Semi-Synthetic Engine Oil

3) By Gear Oil: Mineral Gear Oil; Synthetic Gear Oil

4) By Automatic Transmission Fluid (ATF): Conventional ATF; Synthetic ATF

5) By Grease: Lithium-Based Grease; Calcium-Based Grease; Complex Grease

6) By Compressor Oil: Mineral Compressor Oil; Synthetic Compressor Oil



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $14.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $18.82 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6% Regions Covered Global

