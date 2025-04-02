Analysis of the US$22.38 Billion Farm Animal Healthcare Market, 2025 - Bayer, C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co., Ceva Sante Animale, Merck & Co., and Virbac Corp. Dominate

Dublin, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Farm Animal Healthcare Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The farm animal healthcare market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $21.02 billion in 2024 to $22.38 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to disease outbreaks, regulatory support, increasing livestock population, awareness, and education.

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Key Companies Profiled: Bayer AG; C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co. KG; Ceva Sante Animale; Merck & Co. Inc.; Virbac Corporation



The farm animal healthcare market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $29.89 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to global food demand, preventive healthcare trends, precision farming technologies, environmental concerns, and economic factors. Major trends in the forecast period include digital health solutions, biotechnology advances, eco-friendly practices, nutraceuticals and functional feed, collaborations, and partnerships.



The anticipated increase in livestock is expected to propel the growth of the farm animal healthcare market in the coming years. For instance, in September 2023, the United States Department of Agriculture, a federal agency in the US responsible for laws related to farming, forestry, rural economic development, and food, reported a 1% increase in cattle production for 2023. Cattle slaughter rates are also projected to rise in 2023 and 2024. Beef production is expected to grow by eight percent in 2023 and two percent in 2024. Brazil is anticipated to remain the world's largest beef exporter, with exports of 3.35 million metric tons (MMT) in 2023 and 3.4 MMT in 2024, accounting for 30% of Brazil's production. Thus, the growing livestock populations are driving the expansion of the farm animal healthcare market.



The rising zoonotic diseases is expected to significantly contribute to the growth of the farm animal healthcare market going forward. For instance, according to the data released by the world health organization (WHO) a Switzerland-based intergovernmental organization spreading awareness about healthcare, 60% of emerging infectious diseases in humans are zoonotic. Therefore, the rising zoonotic diseases will drive the farm animal healthcare market.



Rapid developments in technology have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the farm animal healthcare market. For instance, in June 2023, Merck & Co., Inc. launched INNOVAX-ILT-IBD a dual-construct HVT vaccine for poultry healthcare that offers sustained defense against infectious bursal disease (IBD), infectious laryngotracheitis (ILT), and Marek's disease (MD). Instead of one ILT glycoprotein insert, INNOVAX-ILT-IBD has two. Moreover, results from clinical trials indicate that immunity to INNOVAX-ILT-IBD develops early and lasts a long time. INNOVAX-ILT-IBD can be injected subcutaneously (at day-old) or in ovo (after around 18 days of incubation) into layers, breeder flocks and broiler chickens in the hatchery to improve early-life protection.



Major companies in the farm animal healthcare market are focusing on developing data management and software solutions for managing data related to cattle and farm animal healthcare. For instance, in January 2022, Zoetis a US-based animal healthcare company, launched Performance Ranch, a cattle healthcare platform which facilitates the simple collection of health and performance data, cost management, and real-time herd inventory tracking for cow-calf producers. The Performance Livestock Analytics software solutions for cattle producers are expanded with the addition of the new cow-calf management programme to the Performance Beef platform. Users may make informed decisions about finances, nutrition, genetics, and animal health with the help of this user-friendly software. Users can view performance variances and obtain up-to-date data to make better, quicker judgements on the health and marketability of their animals.



North America was the largest region in the farm animal healthcare market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the farm animal healthcare market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.



Reasons to Purchase:

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 15 geographies.

Assess the impact of key macro factors such as conflict, pandemic and recovery, inflation and interest rate environment and the 2nd Trump presidency.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you along with an Excel data sheet for easy data extraction and analysis.

All data from the report will also be delivered in an excel dashboard format.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Product: Vaccines; Parasiticides; Anti-Infectives; Medical Feed Additives; Other Products

2) By Application: Cattle; Swine; Poultry; Fish; Sheep

3) By End User: Reference Laboratories; Point-of-Care Testing or in-House Testing; Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics; Other End Users



Subsegments:



1) By Vaccines: Live Attenuated Vaccines; Inactivated Vaccines; Subunit Vaccines; Recombinant Vaccines

2) By Parasiticides: Endoparasiticides (internal parasites); Ectoparasiticides (External Parasites); Combination Products

3) By Anti-Infectives: Antibiotics; Antifungals; Antivirals

4) By Medical Feed Additives: Probiotics; Prebiotics; Nutraceuticals; Enzymes

5) By Other Products: Hormones; Pain Management Products; Diagnostic Products



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $22.38 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $29.89 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Global

Major Companies Featured in this Farm Animal Healthcare Market Report

Bayer AG

C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co. KG

Ceva Sante Animale

Merck & Co. Inc.

Virbac Corporation

Zoetis Inc.

Vetoquinol Animal health Pvt. Ltd.

Norbrook Laboratories

Alivira Animal Health Limited

Phibro Animal Health

Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited

Hester Biosciences Limited

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

Biogenesis Bago SA

Animalcare Limited

Bimeda Inc.

Eco Animal Health Pvt. Ltd.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC

Hipra

Huvepharma Inc.

Indian Immunologicals Limited

Jurox Pty Ltd.

Kyoritsu Seiyaku Corporation

Neogen Corporation

Phytobiotics Futterzusatzstoffe GmbH

Vaxxinova International BV

Wedgewood Pharmacy

Orion Pharma Animal Health

Kane Biotech Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lf1n3g

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.