United States Coffee Market, Companies & Shares Analysis Report (2025-2033) Featuring Nestle, Eight O' Clock Coffee Company, Kraft Heinz Co., The J.M. Smucker Co., Fresh Roasted Coffee & More

Dublin, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Coffee Market Report Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market size of coffee in the United States is forecast to hit US$ 38.76 billion in 2033 from US$ 27.95 billion in 2024 at a CAGR rate of 3.70% from 2025-2033.

Consumer demand for special coffee, surging demand for premium and organic coffee blends by consumers, as well as enhancing cafe culture are some major reasons behind market growth, coupled with advancements in ready-to-drink and green coffee products.

Key Company Analysis: Overview, Recent Developments & Strategies, Product Portfolio & Product Launches Over the Last Year, Revenue

Nestle SA

Eight O' Clock Coffee Company

Kraft Heinz Co.

The J.M. Smucker Co.

Fresh Roasted Coffee LLC

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

White Wave Food Co.

Monster Beverage Corporation

Califia Farms LLC

Starbucks Corporation

Increasing Demand for Specialty and Premium Coffee



The increased demand for specialty coffee has played a huge role in driving the U.S. coffee market. Customers increasingly demand single-origin, organic, and ethically sourced coffee, which drives premium product demand. Specialty coffee shops and independent coffee houses focus on artisanal coffee-making techniques like pour-over and cold brew, targeting a niche but growing clientele. Third-wave coffee culture with an emphasis on sustainability and traceability is picking up pace, driving brands to spend on new-age blends and specialty roasting styles.

This trend has driven market growth and premiumization in the coffee sector. October 2024, Minneapolis-based Peace Coffee is introducing an Organic and Fair-Trade Premium Concentrate for cold espresso-based beverages. This shelf-stable, ready-to-use concentrate, crafted with sustainably grown Yeti Blend beans, is offered for food service and wholesale customers.



Ready-to-Drink (RTD) and Cold Brew Coffee Growth



Ready-to-drink (RTD) and cold brew coffee segments are growing at a quick pace as consumers look for easy and refreshing alternatives to the traditional hot cup of coffee. Owing to busy schedules and ever-increasing demand for on-the-move beverages, RTD coffee, in the form of canned cold brews and bottled lattes, has been a huge hit. Retailers and major coffee brands constantly roll out low-sugar, plant-based, and functional coffee beverages for health-driven consumers.

New flavors and increasing distribution in supermarkets, convenience stores, and online channels further drive this segment's growth. Sept. 2024, Nestle's Nespresso is introducing its first ready-to-drink offering, the Master Origins Colombia Coffee, as part of a pilot initiative. This limited-release drink, sold only in the U.S., is brewed with Colombian coffee beans and honey sweetened.



Expansion of E-Commerce and Online Coffee Sales



E-commerce and direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales have changed the U.S. coffee market. Consumers buy more coffee online because of the convenience, choice, and subscription-based offerings on digital platforms. Coffee companies use personalized suggestions, special blends, and home delivery to build customer loyalty. Subscription coffee services, including Blue Bottle and Trade Coffee, offer consumers curated offerings and freshly roasted coffee beans delivered right to their doorstep.

Moreover, the presence of specialty coffee gear, including grinders and espresso machines, has prompted more home brewing, and thus more online coffee consumption. March 2024, Vietnamese robusta brand Nguyen Coffee Supply has become available for delivery everywhere in the US through a partnership with Gopuff. The New York company will see its products shipped out from 500 fulfillment centers across the country.



Volatility in Coffee Bean Prices and Supply Chain Instability



The U.S. coffee industry is also confronted with severe challenges presented by volatile coffee bean prices in the wake of worldwide supply chain disruptions, global warming, and geopolitics. Climatic changes like drought and frost in leading coffee-producing nations such as Brazil, Colombia, and Vietnam influence production and bring about price uncertainty.

Moreover, rising transportation rates and logistical hassles have contributed to higher costs for importers and roasters. These considerations influence profit margins, and companies must either absorb increased costs or transfer them to consumers, potentially affecting total demand.



Rising Competition from Other Beverages



The trend toward health-oriented and functional drinks threatens the conventional coffee market. Consumers are increasingly turning to matcha, herbal teas, plant-based energy drinks, and kombucha, which provide perceived health benefits and reduced caffeine levels. Also, the increased popularity of nootropic and adaptogenic drinks charged with ingredients such as mushrooms and CBD is increasing, diverting some coffee customers.

To be competitive, coffee companies need to keep innovating and providing functional coffee products, including those which are vitamin fortified, probiotic fortified, or plant-based.



United States Whole Bean Coffee Market



Whole-bean coffee is still favored by coffee aficionados who like to grind their beans for optimal freshness and taste. Home brewing culture growth fuels this segment as consumers spend money on grinders, espresso machines, and pour-over equipment. Specialty coffee roasters and brands provide single-origin and organic whole-bean options, appealing to high-end coffee consumers. Supermarkets, online stores, and direct-to-consumer sites give varied choices, opening up market accessibility.

The need for sustainable and ethically produced coffee has also driven brands to emphasize fair-trade and shade-grown coffee, supporting the whole-bean coffee industry. February 2024, Cherry Coffee is a West Magnolia Avenue shop that sells five whole-bean roasted coffees. The firm is venturing into the wholesale arena, after purchasing Dallas-based Novel Coffee Roasters a decade ago, bringing with it its business and equipment to Fort Worth.



United States Instant Coffee Market



The US instant coffee industry continues to move forward, as premium and specialty brands are providing more high-end, freeze-dried varieties. Historically favored for its ease and price, instant coffee has experienced revived interest as companies enhance taste profiles and packaging. People who want fast, hassle-free coffee solutions are attracted to single-serve packets and soluble coffee powders.

Increased demand for organic and specialty instant coffee, especially among millennials and workers in offices, has further grown this segment. In addition, instant coffee is becoming popular in the functional beverage category, with versions containing collagen, adaptogens, and MCT oil. Oct. 2024, Civilized Coffee is thrilled to introduce their new Instant Mocha Powders, offering a quick cafe-quality drink at home.



United States Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Coffee Market



Supermarkets and hypermarkets continue to be leading distribution channels for coffee, with a broad range of brands and price points. Customers like to purchase coffee in bulk, taking advantage of discounts and offers at large retail outlets such as Walmart, Costco, and Kroger.

Supermarkets target both mainstream and specialty coffee consumers by carrying anything from ground coffee and instant coffee to organic and specialty whole beans. Large retailers' offer of private-label coffee brands has further boosted competition. Also, ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee drinks have captured shelf space, signifying the increasing need for convenience coffee offerings.



United States Online Retail Coffee Market



The online retail coffee market is broadening at a quickening pace as a result of digitalization and evolving purchaser purchasing behavior. E-commerce sites such as Amazon, Starbucks, and direct-to-consumer coffee roasters offer subscription options, single-origin offerings, and doorstep delivery.

Online purchasing of coffee through specialty and newly roasted beans appeals to consumers as a convenience option. Brands engage social media promotion, influencer partnerships, and artificial intelligence suggestions to build brand interaction. Consumers also invest in home brewing hardware, driving more sales online. Sustainable, fair-trade, and customized coffee varieties are also leading the growth in the industry.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $27.95 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $38.76 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.7% Regions Covered United States

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. United States Coffee Market



6. United States Coffee Market Share Analysis

6.1 Product Type

6.2 Distribution Channel



7. Product Type - United States Coffee Market

7.1 Whole Bean

7.2 Ground Coffee

7.3 Instant Coffee

7.4 Coffee Pods and Capsule



8. Distribution Channel - United States Coffee Market

8.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

8.2 Convenience/Grocery Stores

8.3 Online Retail

8.4 Other Distribution Channels



9. Porter's Five Analysis - United States Coffee Market

9.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

9.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

9.3 Degree of Rivalry

9.4 Threat of New Entrants

9.5 Threat of Substitutes



10. SWOT Analysis - United States Coffee Market

10.1 Strength

10.2 Weakness

10.3 Opportunity

10.4 Threat



11. Key Players



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tdrkkf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.