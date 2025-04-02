AI-IoT Chipset Industry Insights and Forecast 2025-2035 - Expanding Applications Across Various Sectors Coupled With Strategic Startup Funding and Continuous Technological Advancements Drive Opportunities

Dublin, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence-IoT Chipset Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Key Enabling Technologies, Communication Protocol, and End-Use Industries - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Artificial Intelligence-IoT Chipset Market is emerging as a pivotal enabler for next-generation smart devices and connected ecosystems. Driven by advanced AI-driven data analytics, the proliferation of digital twins, and the adoption of blockchain technology in IoT, this market is redefining how devices communicate and operate.

With an increased emphasis on key communication protocols like LoRaWAN and innovative manufacturing hubs ensuring robust raw material access, the market is set to expand rapidly. Comprehensive supply chain analyses, rigorous R&D reviews, and evolving regulatory landscapes further support the market's growth across diverse end-use industries.

Market Dynamics Overview

Market Drivers: Breakthroughs in AI-driven data analytics, digital twin technology, blockchain integration, and the increasing adoption of LoRaWAN.

Market Restraints: Challenges related to supply chain complexities, evolving regulatory frameworks, and integration hurdles in diverse industrial settings.

Market Opportunities: Expanding applications across consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, and industrial sectors; coupled with strategic startup funding and continuous technological advancements.

Artificial Intelligence-IoT Chipset Market Segmentation by Application

The market is segmented by end-use applications, reflecting the diverse environments where AI-IoT chipsets drive connectivity and intelligence.

Key End-Use Applications

Consumer Electronics: Enhancing smart devices with AI capabilities for improved performance and personalization.

Smart Home: Empowering home automation systems for seamless control and energy management.

Automotive and Transportation: Integrating advanced chipsets for autonomous driving, connectivity, and vehicle diagnostics.

Government: Deploying secure and efficient IoT solutions for smart governance and public safety.

Healthcare: Enabling remote monitoring, diagnostics, and telemedicine through intelligent IoT devices.

Industrial: Supporting automation, predictive maintenance, and smart manufacturing processes.

Others: Addressing niche applications in emerging sectors.

Artificial Intelligence-IoT Chipset Market Segmentation by Products

The product landscape is characterized by cutting-edge technologies and communication protocols that underpin the functionality of AI-IoT chipsets.

By Technology

Deep Learning: Chipsets optimized for high-speed neural network computations.

Natural Language Processing (NLP): Enabling advanced voice recognition and interaction capabilities.

Generative AI: Supporting creative and adaptive AI functionalities.

Computer Vision: Enhancing image processing and real-time video analytics.

By IoT Communication Protocol

Cellular: For wide-area connectivity and mobility.

Redcap: Streamlined for low-power, reliable data exchange.

V2X Connections: Facilitating vehicle-to-everything communications for smarter transport systems.

Wi-Fi: Ensuring high-speed, local area connectivity.

Narrowband - Internet of Things (NB-IoT): Tailored for low-bandwidth, energy-efficient operations.

Others: Complementary protocols supporting emerging IoT requirements.

Artificial Intelligence-IoT Chipset Market by Region

The market is analyzed globally, with each region showcasing unique growth dynamics, regulatory environments, and technological adoption patterns.

Key Regional Segments

North America: Detailed insights into major markets such as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, with a focus on leading market participants, business drivers, and challenges.

Europe: Analysis of key markets including Germany, France, the U.K., and the Netherlands, emphasizing country-specific trends and regulatory influences.

Asia-Pacific: Rapid growth driven by major economies like China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and India, underpinned by robust technology investments and innovative applications.

Rest-of-the-World: Coverage of emerging markets in regions such as Brazil, the UAE, and others, highlighting localized opportunities and market dynamics.

Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

An extensive evaluation of the competitive environment, detailing the next frontiers in technology, geographic analysis, and market share insights.

Key Company Profiles

AMD

Cerebras

d-Matrix

Etched.ai

Enfabrica

Enflame

Google

Horizon Robotics

IBM

Kneron

Lightmatter

MatX

Modular

MediaTek Inc.

Mythic

Each profile includes an overview, product portfolio, competitive positioning, target customers/end-users, key personnel, analyst views, and market share assessments - offering comprehensive insights into their strategic roles in the market.

6. Research Methodology



