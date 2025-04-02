Veterinary Diagnostics Market Set to Reach USD 7.27 Billion by 2030, Driven by Zoonotic Diseases and Technological Advancements - The Insight Partners

US & Canada, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US & Canada, Apr, 01, 2025 (GlobeNewswire) -- According to a comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, “Veterinary Diagnostics Market Size and Forecast (2020-2030), Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Coverage: Product (Instruments and Consumables), Technology (Immunodiagnostics, Clinical Biochemistry, Hematology, Molecular Diagnostics, and Other Veterinary Diagnostic Technologies), Animal Type (Livestock Animals and Companion Animals), Disease Type (Infectious Diseases, Non-Infected Diseases, and Other Diseases), End User (Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics, Animal Diagnostic Laboratories, and Veterinary Research Institutes & Universities), and Geography”, The veterinary diagnostics market size is expected to grow from US$ 4.04 billion in 2022 to US$ 7.27 billion by 2030; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 7.60% from 2022 to 2030.





The global veterinary diagnostics market is witnessing significant growth owing to the increasing prevalence of zoonotic disease and growing ownership of companion animals.

The report carries an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. The veterinary diagnostics market study focuses on an array of products and technologies that are expected to fuel their demand in the coming years.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few of the major companies operating in the veterinary diagnostics market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Randox Laboratories Ltd, Idexx Laboratories Inc., Zoetis Inc., Heska Corp, Neogen Corp, Virbac SA, INDICAL BIOSCIENCE GmbH, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp, and Merck Animal Health.





Trending Topics: AI and Machine Learning in Veterinary Diagnostics, Point-of-Care Diagnostics for Veterinary Use, Genomics and Precision Medicine in Animal Health, and Integration of Wearable Devices for Continuous Animal Monitoring.





Global Headlines on Veterinary Diagnostics

Fujifilm India announces collaboration with DCC Animal Hospital to provide healthcare devices for pets

Zoetis launches first on-farm mastitis diagnostic

IDEXX announces Novel Diagnostic Test for kidney injury, expanding the veterinary industry’s most comprehensive renal testing portfolio









Veterinary Diagnostics Market Overview of Report Findings

1. Market Growth: The veterinary diagnostics market is expected to reach US$ 7.27 billion by 2030 from US$ 4.04 billion in 2022; it is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Veterinary diagnostics is the method of diagnosing diseases, health disorders, and infections in animals using a variety of tests and procedures. Veterinary diagnostics involves laboratory tests, imaging modalities, genetic testing, and other diagnostic equipment to evaluate animal health, including domestic animals and livestock. Veterinary diagnostics are important for detecting the disease in its early phase, monitoring the efficacy of treatment, and preventing the spread of infection among animals. The market for veterinary diagnostics has been seeing remarkable growth in the past few years. Reasons behind this are the rising demand for pet care and growing concern for animal health, as well as the technological advancements in the field of diagnostic testing. Growing emphasis on the health management of livestock, critical to the food supply chain, is fueling market growth. Also, the increasing incidence of zoonoses, or diseases that can spread from animals to humans, has spurred more focus on animal health surveillance. With veterinary medicine advancing and becoming more widespread, diagnostic tool demand, such as for molecular diagnostics, imaging equipment, and point-of-care technology, is expected to grow in the coming years. Additionally, the increased pet-keeping trend, especially in the developed world, is accelerating market growth.



2. Growing Ownership of Companion Animals: As per the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, ~6.5 million companion animals enter the countrywide animal shelters yearly. According to the European Pet Food Industry Federation, ~340 million pets were raised in European households in 2022, with cats being the most popular pets, with a stable population of 127 million and dogs with 104 million. Furthermore, according to Euromonitor International, households are anticipated to continue to exit poverty and reach the middle class. Thus, 856 million households are projected to have disposable incomes between US$ 15,000 and US$ 45,000, i.e., one in three households worldwide (35.5%) by 2040. Due to the increasing disposable income, companion animal adoption rates are growing in developing countries of Asia and Eastern Europe. The advancement in detecting animal diseases and increasing disposable income among pet owners drive the veterinary diagnostics market globally.



3. Technological Advancements in Veterinary Diagnostics: The practice of veterinary medicine has undergone rapid change, allowing veterinarians to provide quicker diagnoses and more precise prognoses. Recent innovations focus on providing better care for pets, not just in clinics but also on improving overall preventive care. Wearables for animals are gaining significant traction to monitor the vitals such as body temperature, heart rate, respiration rate, and pH level. Further, wearable devices lead to better, quicker, and more accurate diagnoses and treatments. By using these technologies, pets can recover faster after surgery and return to normalcy in less time. Veterinary medicine has benefited from advances such as microchip fracture detection for broken bones and surgical monitoring devices, as well as laser eye surgery and oral pill cameras that capture 360-degree internal images when swallowed. Thus, the growing technological advancements in the field of veterinary medicine provide more opportunities for veterinary diagnostics market growth.



4. Geographical Insights: In 2022, North America led the veterinary diagnostics market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and APAC. Further, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.









Market Segmentation

Based on product, the veterinary diagnostics market is bifurcated into instruments and consumables. The instruments segment held a larger share of the market in 2022.

By technology, the veterinary diagnostics market is segmented as immunodiagnostics, clinical biochemistry, hematology, molecular diagnostics, and others. The immunodiagnostics segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

In terms of animal type, the veterinary diagnostics market is bifurcated into livestock animals and companion animals. The companion animals segment led the market in 2022.

By disease type, the veterinary diagnostics market is categorized into infectious diseases and non-infectious diseases. The infectious diseases segment accounted for a larger share of the market in 2022.

Based on end user, the veterinary diagnostics market is categorized into veterinary hospitals & clinics, animal diagnostic laboratories, and veterinary research institutes & universities. The veterinary hospitals & clinics segment held the largest share of the market in 2022.

The veterinary diagnostics market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.





Conclusion

The market for veterinary diagnostics is growing at a high rate, led by technology, an increase in pet ownership, and heightened awareness of animal health. New technologies in diagnostic equipment, including point-of-care devices, artificial intelligence-based platforms, and genomics, enhance the quality and speed of disease diagnosis in animals. The rising need for the management of livestock health, spurred by global food security issues, enhances the demand for diagnostics. The market is boosted by the rising emphasis on zoonotic diseases, emphasizing the importance of effective animal health monitoring. With the growing research and development, as well as partnerships between the primary stakeholders such as veterinary professionals, diagnostic companies, and regulators, the market is expected to grow during the forecast period. As pet care and livestock health become at the forefront of international public health, the veterinary diagnostics market is anticipated to be transformed to deliver more sophisticated and accessible solutions for animal health management.

The report from The Insight Partners lists several stakeholders—including veterinary clinics and hospitals, diagnostic test and equipment manufacturers, veterinarians and veterinary professionals, and research institutions and laboratories—along with valuable insights to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

