The Ensign Group Adds Two Operations in California

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENSG), the parent company of the EnsignTM group of companies, which invest in and provide skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies, other rehabilitative and healthcare services, and real estate, announced today that it acquired the operations of Alamitos West Health and Rehabilitation, a 142-bed skilled nursing facility, and Katella Senior Living Community, a 68-unit senior living facility. Both facilities are located in Los Alamitos, California and subject to a long-term, triple net lease with a third-party landlord. This acquisition was effective as of April 1, 2025.

“We are thrilled to add these two operations in one of our most mature markets,” said Barry Port, Ensign's Chief Executive Officer. “These operations join an already strong operating cluster, and we can’t wait to build on what’s already been created here,” he added.

Adam Willits, President of Flagstone Healthcare South LLC, Ensign’s California-based subsidiary, commented, “These two facilities have such an incredible team of caregivers and we look forward to working together to serve this healthcare community with both post-acute and senior living services. As we strive to follow proven operating principles, we believe these operations can reach new heights in clinical excellence.”

In a separate transaction on the same day, Ensign announced that it acquired the real estate and operations of Pacific Haven Subacute and Healthcare Center, a 99-bed skilled nursing facility located in Garden Grove, California. The real estate assets were purchased by Standard Bearer Healthcare REIT, Inc., Ensign’s captive real estate company and operations were leased to an Ensign-affiliated operator, subject to a long-term lease.

Standard Bearer also acquired the real estate to Emilie Court Assisted Living, a 60-unit senior living facility located in Spokane, Washington; and Mother Joseph Care Center, a 152-bed skilled nursing facility located in Olympia, Washington. Each of these facilities will be operated by a third-party operator and are subject to long-term triple-net leases.

All of these acquisitions are effective as of April 1, 2025 and bring Ensign's growing portfolio to 343 healthcare operations, which includes 44 senior living operations, across 17 states. Ensign subsidiaries, including Standard Bearer, own 143 real estate assets. Mr. Port reaffirmed that Ensign is actively seeking opportunities to acquire real estate and to lease both well-performing and struggling skilled nursing, senior living and other healthcare related businesses throughout the United States.

About EnsignTM

The Ensign Group, Inc.'s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 343 healthcare facilities in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. More information about Ensign is available at http://www.ensigngroup.net.

