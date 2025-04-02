Caps and Closures Market Insights 2025-2030: Growing Adoption of Smart Packaging, Increased Demand for Temper-Evident and Child-Resistant Closures, Surge in Demand for Packaged Food & Beverages

Dublin, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Caps and Closures Market - Focused Insights 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Caps and Closures Market was valued at USD 69.72 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 92.95 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 4.91%

Companies are increasingly collaborating with their customers to develop customized closures that can meet specific needs. The companies are focusing on the continuous development of new designs, functionalities, and materials to meet evolving consumer needs. The preference for the usage of eco-friendly materials is rising significantly from manufacturers. In developing economies, there is significant potential for growth with rising urbanization and increasing consumer spending. Thus, the vendors are expanding their facilities in developing economies.

APAC dominates and holds the largest share of over 38% in the global caps & closures market. The APAC caps and closures market is the fastest-growing and largest in the world. This dynamic market is driven by factors such as a growing and massive population, rising disposable income, increasing demand for packaged goods, and rapid urbanization. China and Japan are the major players, followed by India, South Korea, and Australia. The food and beverages sector is the primary consumer of caps and closures, fueled by the rising demand for dairy products, as well as packaged food and beverages. The rapidly growing population in the APAC region has increased the need for greater food and beverage production, requiring a wide variety of caps and closures for packaging.



The healthcare sector in APAC countries, particularly in India and China, has seen significant growth since the pandemic and continues to expand. This growth necessitates a wide range of closures for syrups, medicines, and other healthcare products. Additionally, the increasing awareness of personal hygiene is driving the demand for personal care products, which, in turn, boosts the demand for caps and closures.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Adoption of Smart Packaging



The growing adoption of smart packaging is a significant trend in the global caps & closures market. It is driven by several factors including rising smartphone penetration, brand protection, increased demand for transparency, and technological advancements. The popularity of smart packaging is growing significantly due to its various features including interactive closures, enhanced safety & security, real-time monitoring, and consumer engagement. Caps & closures embedded with Near Field Communication (NFC) or QR codes allow consumers to access a wealth of information by just scanning it with smartphones.



Increased Demand for Temper-Evident and Child-Resistant Closures



Increased demand for temper-evident and child-resistant closures is a significant trend in the global caps & closures market. It is driven by several factors including rising awareness of product safety, preventing accidental poising, stringent regulations, growing e-commerce platforms, and innovations in caps & closures.

Child-resistant closures are used in the pharmaceutical industry. It helps to prevent accidental ingestion by children. The tamper-evident closures give a clear indication that a bottle has been tampered with and prevent any risks associated with worse or falsified medicines. Consumer peace of mind is very important, particularly when it comes to pharmaceutical product handling.



Surge in Demand for Packaged Food & Beverages



The surge in demand for packaged food & beverages is a significant driver in the global caps & closures market. It is driven by several factors including growing health & safety concerns, rising on-the-go consumptions, e-commerce expansion, rising beverage consumption, expanding product lines, growth in emerging markets, and increased production capacities.

Urbanization and busy lifestyles have led to a rising preference for single-serve beverages and ready-to-eat meals, which fuels the need for secure closures. Post-pandemic there is a significant focus on temper-proof and hygienic packaging especially for food & beverages. The rising consumer demand for packaging can prevent contamination and ensure freshness.



Increased Pharmaceutical Manufacturing and Health Expenditures



Increased pharmaceutical manufacturing and health expenditures a significant drivers in the global caps & closures market. Pharmaceutical production is growing significantly due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing aging demographics,growing global population, and growth of emerging markets.

As the population of the world is growing significantly and expectations for people to live longer have increased, drives the demand for healthcare products and medications. Rising chronic conditions like cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and diabetes are becoming more prevalent, which require ongoing medications.



INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Availability of Alternatives



The availability of alternatives is a major challenge in the global caps & closures market. It is due to the shifting consumer preference, alternative packaging formats, sustainability concerns, and cost considerations. Sachets, stand-up pouches, and other flexible packaging options are becoming increasingly popular for beverages, food, and other products.

These often do not need closures, which can reduce the demand for traditional caps & closures. The consumer preference is shifting towards reducing plastic waste or reusable options. It can lead to a preference for a product that does not require traditional caps & closures. Alternative packaging formats like pouches can offer a more convenient solution in terms of ease of use and portability, potentially influencing consumer choices.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

By Material: The plastic segment dominates and holds the largest market share of over 65%. The segmental growth is due to its cost-effectiveness, versatility, and ease of use.

By Application: The healthcare & wellness segment shows the highest growth of 5.30% driven by stringent regulatory requirements, growing healthcare demand, accessibility & convenience, and the increased need for product safety.

By Geography: APAC dominates and holds the largest share of over 38% in the global caps & closures market driven by massive population, increasing disposable income, burgeoning demand for packaged goods, and rapid urbanization.

Growth Factor: The global caps & closures market is set to grow surge in demand for packaged food & beverages and increased pharmaceutical manufacturing and health expenditures.

VENDOR ACTIVITIES

In 2024, the US-based company Silgan Holdings Inc. a leading supplier of packaging solutions for consumer goods products, announced that it had completed the acquisition of Weener Plastics Holdings B.V., It is a leading producer of differentiated dispensing solutions for food, personal care, and healthcare products.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 116 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $69.72 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $92.95 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Vendors

Amcor Plc

AptarGroup, Inc.

Ball Corporation

BERICAP

Berry Global Inc.

Closure Systems International

Crown Holdings

Guala Closures S.p.A

Silgan Holdings Inc.

Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd.

Other Prominent Vendors

Airlite Plastics

Albea Group

Blackhawk Molding Company Incorporated

Datwyler Holding Inc.

Drug Plastics and Glass Company Incorporated

Gerresheimer AG

Huhtamaki Oyj

J.L. CLARK

Mold-Rite Plastics

Noel Group LLC

Phoenix Closures, Inc.

Saint-Gobain

SIG Group

Schreiner Group

Tecnocap SpA

The Tetra Laval Group

TriMas

West Pharmaceutical Services Incorporated

WestRock Company

O.Berk Company, LLC

PELLICONI & C. SPA

C.L. Smith

UAB Elmoris

Sonoco Products Company

SEGMENTATION & FORECASTS

By Material

Plastic

Metal

Rubber

Others

By Application

Food & Beverages

Personal Care

Healthcare & Wellness

Cleaning

Others

By Geography

APAC

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Spain

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

