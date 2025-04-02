Industrial Safety Gloves Market Report 2025-2030 with Exclusive Data on 34 Vendors Including Hartalega, Top Glove, INTCO, Sri Trang, 3M, Ansell, Kossan, Supermax, and W.W. Grainger

Dublin, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Safety Gloves Market - Focused Insights 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Industrial Safety Gloves Market was valued at USD 7.14 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 9.34 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 4.58%

The global industrial safety gloves market report consists of exclusive data on 34 vendors. The market is fragmented and characterized by the presence of several major players, as well as numerous regional and local manufacturers. The competitive scenario in the global industrial safety gloves market is currently intensifying with key players such as Hartalega, Top Glove Corporation, INTCO, Sri Trang, 3M, Ansell, Kossan, Supermax, W.W. Grainger, and Protective Industrial Products.

North America dominates and holds the largest share of the global industrial safety gloves market. The market is experiencing steady growth, driven by stringent workplace safety regulations and rising awareness about worker health and safety. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) regulations mandate the use of personal protective equipment (PPE), including gloves, in various industries.

Compliance requirements drive consistent demand. Employers are increasingly investing in high-quality safety gloves to reduce injury rates and compensation costs, improving worker productivity. The manufacturing, construction, and oil & gas sectors continue to grow, necessitating protective equipment for workers. Rising investments in these sectors are boosting demand.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Focus on Ergonomic Design



The global industrial safety gloves market is witnessing a growing focus on ergonomic design, driven by the need for safer, more comfortable gloves that minimize workplace injuries and enhance productivity. Ergonomic gloves with advanced impact protection and anti-vibration features are in high demand across regions. These gloves often feature knuckle padding, flexible thermoplastic reinforcements, and vibration-dampening gel pads to safeguard workers operating heavy machinery in industries such as manufacturing, construction, and oil and gas.

Globally, industries are increasingly adopting ergonomically designed disposable gloves, such as nitrile and latex gloves with form-fitting construction, to reduce hand strain during repetitive tasks in sectors like healthcare, food processing, and electronics assembly. Gloves with anti-impact padding, cut resistance, and superior grip in wet and oily conditions are also highly sought after, particularly in regions with growing industrial activity such as Southeast Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East.

Innovative materials, like thermoplastic impact guards with added flexibility, are widely used to protect hands while enabling a full range of motion, crucial for handling equipment in fields like mining in Africa or offshore drilling in regions such as the North Sea. The evolution of ergonomic design in industrial gloves is further fueled by emerging technologies like smart gloves. For instance, such innovations are gaining traction in Europe's automotive industry and high-tech sectors in East Asia.



Customization and Personalization



Various industries worldwide, such as construction, healthcare, manufacturing, and automotive, require differing levels of protection, dexterity, and comfort in safety gloves. A single glove design cannot meet the diverse needs across and even within these industries. Customized gloves tailored to fit well and address specific safety requirements can enhance compliance, reducing workplace accidents and boosting productivity. Innovative smart safety gloves embedded with sensors are gaining traction globally.

For instance, Ansell, a leading safety solutions provider, offers an integrated system combining a wearable pod and glove sensors to capture raw movement data. This data is analyzed using AI and presented on a software platform, delivering actionable insights. Gloves with advanced anti-cut fibers, such as Dyneema or Kevlar, are widely used in industries where sharp objects pose a risk.



Advancements in Glove Materials



Advancements in glove materials are a key factor driving the growth of the global industrial safety gloves market, as manufacturers innovate to address the diverse protection needs of various industries. Enhanced materials have led to specialized gloves offering improved cut resistance, chemical resistance, thermal protection, and versatile general-purpose functionality, tailored to mitigate specific workplace hazards. Modern cut-resistant gloves, made with high-performance fibers such as Kevlar, Dyneema, and high-density polyethylene (HPPE), are widely adopted across industries globally.

In regions like North America and Europe, such gloves are critical for meeting stringent health and safety regulations in chemical handling, while in emerging economies, they are increasingly adopted in agriculture and food processing to ensure worker safety. As manufacturers continue to explore new fibers, and eco-friendly and advanced technologies such as nanotechnology, the global market is expected to grow further.



INDUSTRY RESTRAINT

Unregulated Disposal & Wastage of PPE



As demand for PPE has surged across various sectors worldwide, the environmental impact of disposable gloves has become a significant concern. This issue not only affects market growth but also raises important questions about sustainability, cost, and regulatory compliance within the industry. Disposable safety gloves, commonly made from materials such as nitrile, latex, and vinyl, are not biodegradable. Improper disposal of these gloves contributes to growing landfill waste and ocean pollution, posing a threat to ecosystems and wildlife. A large amount of discarded PPE, including gloves, ends up as microplastics in waterways, which has become a pressing environmental issue globally.

Environmental agencies around the world such as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), European Commission (EC), and others have increasingly highlighted the risks associated with PPE waste. In countries like India and Brazil, where waste management systems are still developing, improper disposal of disposable gloves exacerbates environmental pollution. Environmental groups are increasingly pressuring industries, particularly healthcare, food processing, and pharmaceuticals, which rely heavily on disposable gloves, to adopt more sustainable practices. This growing concern has led to a negative public perception of excessive disposable glove use, which could limit market growth in favor of reusable alternatives.

RECENT VENDOR ACTIVITIES

October 1, 2024, Ansell, a global leader in safety solutions, announced that its AlphaTec 53-002 chemical-resistant glove has been honored as the "2024 Best New Product of the Year" in the Hand Protection: Chemical/Liquid category. This prestigious recognition, presented by Occupational Health & Safety (OHS) magazine, celebrates exceptional innovations and contributions to workplace safety and health.

On October 30, 2024, SHOWA, a global leader in hand and arm protection, announced the launch of its innovative glove line, MFT PRO by SHOWA. Featuring a unique microfiber liner, these gloves are designed to quickly wick moisture and sweat away, preventing irritation and chafing for enhanced comfort. The MFT PRO series includes four new general-purpose glove models with various coating options, such as Natural Rubber, PU Flat Nitrile, and Microporous Nitrile. SHOWA is the first glove manufacturer to integrate MFT PRO technology into its general-purpose glove offerings.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

By Product Type: The latex material segment holds the largest market share of over 37%. The segmental growth is regarded for its superior elasticity, comfort, and barrier protection.

By Category: The disposable segment holds the largest market share. The segmental growth is driven by its role as an essential element of workplace safety across the globe, offering vital protection against a range of hazards such as chemical exposure, contamination, abrasions, and infections.

By End-Users: The food & beverages segment shows the highest growth of 5.71% as gloves play a vital role in ensuring food safety, hygiene, and worker protection across all stages of food production, processing, packaging, and service.

By Geography: North America dominates the global industrial safety gloves market, driven by stringent workplace safety regulations and rising awareness about worker health and safety.

Growth Factor: The global industrial safety gloves market is set to grow due to advancements in glove materials and regulatory compliance.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Key Vendors

Hartalega

Top Glove Corporation

INTCO

Sri Trang

3M

Ansell

Kossan

Supermax

W.W. Grainger

Protective Industrial Products

Other Prominent Vendors

Delta Plus Group

The Glove Company

uvex group

SHOWA GROUP

ATG Intelligent Glove Solutions

Ejendals

Towa Corporation

Carolina Glove & Safety Company

Magid

Youngstown Glove

United Glove

Honeywell

Harps Holdings

MCR Safety

MAPA Professional

Riverstone

Rubberex

Superior Glove

Radians

Jiangsu Hanvo Safety Product

Dursafety

Everpro gloves

Nano-Metre Industrial Limited

Unigloves

SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

By Product Type

Latex

Vinyl

Nitrile

Neoprene

Other Products

By Category

Disposable

Reusable

By End-Users

Manufacturing

Construction

Oil & Gas

Food & Beverage

Other End-users

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Spain

APAC

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

UAE

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 127 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $7.14 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.34 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gq7de3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.