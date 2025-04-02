Fuel Cells Industry Research Report 2025: Market will Generate Revenue of Over $536 billion in the Next 15 Years

Dublin, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Fuel Cells 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
With the advent of fuel cells, the world is on the cusp of transformation in the electricity generation landscape. Fuel cells, increasingly used as a power source, will produce 450 gigawatts of electricity by 2039, mainly from using hydrogen as fuel. Over the next 15 years, the fuel cells will generate over $536 billion in revenue.
Fuel cells are electrochemical energy conversion devices that are poised to replace traditional sources of energy. There are several types of fuel cells, but this study focuses on the major ones. Currently, the market is spearheaded by LT-PEMFC for mobile applications, and SOFC for stationary applications, and they will continue to be dominant for the next 15 years which is the forecast period of this study.
Hydrogen is the fuel of the future. Its use represents a shift away from fossil fuels, currently the main electricity production source. Increasingly, more and more electricity is being produced from fuel cells with hydrogen as the fuel. This study provides in-depth coverage of six types of widely used fuel cells.
Low-temperature fuel cells, mainly proton exchange membrane, are used for driving cars, trucks, and buses. Hydrogen is the cleanest form of fuel because it emits water vapor from the tailpipe of vehicles instead of toxic gases. High-temperature fuel cells, particularly solid oxide, are used mainly for stationary applications. Currently, high-temperature fuel cells are used for emergency and backup power, and their use in other applications will grow.
The low-temperature fuel cell segment dominates the hydrogen fuel cell market. This type of fuel cell is used widely in mobile and portable applications, giving it a substantial market share. On the other hand, SOFC, which is commonly used in stationary applications, has been growing very rapidly. SOFCs operate at high temperatures, eliminating the need for expensive catalysts.
Hydrogen's potential as a versatile energy carrier is the key to a sustainable and decentralized energy system. Collaborative efforts, technological advancements, and infrastructure development are essential to fully exploit the potential of hydrogen as an energy carrier. By harnessing hydrogen produced from renewable sources, the world can achieve zero-carbon emissions and make a transition to a sustainable clean energy future.
Regarding applications, the stationary segment will remain the most popular application during the forecast period. Fuel cells' high efficiency and ability to use various fuels drive this popularity.
In addition, fuel cell technology can be used in virtually every kind of transportation, including cars, trucks, buses, forklifts, motorcycles, bicycles, airplanes, ships, submarines, and trams. The transportation sector is experiencing rapid growth as fuel cells are increasingly used to power all kinds of vehicles.
Rising demand for clean energy for generating power for automobiles and for stationary applications, coupled with increasing R&D, is fueling the growth of fuel cells.
Key Topics Covered:
1.0 Summary & Scope
1.1 Executive Summary
1.2 Scope of the Study
1.3 List of Acronyms
2.0 Fuel Cell Technology
2.1 Fuel Cell Basics
2.1.1 Fuel Cell Definition & Background
2.1.2 Parts of a Fuel Cell System
2.1.3 Fuel Cell Components
2.1.4 Fuel Cell Stacks, Fuels, & Feedstocks
2.1.5 Significance of Fuel Cells
2.1.6 Key Drivers
2.2 Fuel Cell Classification & Description
2.2.1 Classification of Fuel Cells
2.2.2 Technology Characteristics
2.2.3 Fuel Cells & Microgrids
2.2.4 Fuels Used in Fuel Cells
2.2.5 Space Needed by Fuel Cell Installations
2.3 Technological Developments
2.3.1 Versatility
2.3.2 Robustness & Reliability
2.3.3 High-Power-Density Fuel Cells
2.3.4 Catalyst Improvements
2.3.5 Integration with Renewable Energy
2.3.6 Integration with Batteries
2.3.7 Fuel Cell Durability & Lifespan
2.3.8 Environmental Benefits
2.4 Fuel Cell Technology Challenges
2.4.1 Fuel Cell Degradation
2.4.2 Lack of Hydrogen Production & Infrastructure
2.4.3 Competing Technologies
2.4.4 Financial & Supply Chain Vulnerabilities
2.4.5 Lack of Public Awareness
2.4.6 Other Technology Challenges
2.5 Fuel Cells Power Capacity
2.5.1 Fuel Cells vs. Batteries
2.5.2 Energy & Power Density
2.5.3 Power Output
2.5.4 Peak Power
3.0 Trends Shaping the Market
3.1 Shift Toward Renewable Energy
3.2 Government Support & International Collaboration
3.3 Fuel Cell Costs
3.4 Advances in Hydrogen Production
3.5 Falling Price of Hydrogen
4.0 Fuel Cells by Application
4.1 Mobile & Portable Fuel Cell Types
4.1.1 Mobile (Transportation) Fuel Cells
4.1.2 Portable Fuel Cells
4.2 Stationary Fuel Cells
4.2.1 Stationary Fuel Cell Types
4.2.2 Stationary Fuel Cell Attributes
4.2.3 Stationary Fuel Cell Applications
5.0 PEMFCs
5.1 LT-PEMFCs
5.1.1 LT-PEMFCs Working Principle
5.1.2 LT-PEMFC Characteristics
5.1.3 LT-PEMFC Applications
5.1.4 LT-PEMFC Mobile Applications
5.1.5 LT-PEMFC Stationary Applications
5.1.6 LT-PEMFC Strengths
5.1.7 LT-PEMFC Limitations & Challenges
5.1.8 LT-PEMFC Regional Deployments
5.1.9 LT-PEMFC Cost
5.1.10 LT-PEMFC Vendors
5.2 HT-PEMFCs
5.2.1 HT-PEMFC Fundamentals
5.2.2 HT-PEMFC Working Principle
5.2.3 Applications of HT-PEMFCs
5.2.4 HT-PEMFC & Aviation
5.2.5 HT-PEMFC Strengths
5.2.6 Limitations of HT-PEMFCs
5.2.7 Regional Deployments
5.2.8 HT-PEMFC Costs
5.2.9 Manufacturers of HT-PEMFC Systems
5.3 PEMFC Assessment
5.3.1 LT-PEMFC
5.3.2 HT-PEMFC
6.0 DMFCs
6.1 Description
6.2 Working Principle
6.3 Characteristics
6.4 Applications
6.4.1 Mobile/Portable Applications
6.4.2 Stationary Applications
6.5 Strengths
6.6 Limitations & Challenges
6.7 Regional Deployments
6.8 Costs
6.9 LT-PEMFCs vs. DMFCs Costs
6.10 DMFC Manufacturers
6.11 DMFC Assessment
7.0 AFCs
7.1 Description
7.2 Characteristics
7.3 Working Principle
7.4 Applications
7.5 Advantages
7.6 Challenges & Limitations
7.7 Costs
7.8 Manufacturers of AFCs
7.9 AFC Assessment
7.10 AFCs & LT-PEMFCs
8.0 SOFCs
8.1 Description
8.2 Working Principle
8.3 SOFC's Characteristics
8.4 SOFC Applications
8.4.1 Mobile/Portable
8.4.2 Stationary
8.5 Strengths & Advantages
8.6 Challenges & Limitations
8.7 Costs
8.8 SOFC Vendors
9.0 MCFCs
9.1 Description
9.2 Working Principle
9.3 Characteristics
9.4 Applications of MCFCs
9.5 Advantages
9.6 Challenges & Limitations
9.7 Costs of MCFC
9.8 Manufacturers
9.9 MCFC Assessment
9.10 Comparing DMFCs & MCFCs
9.11 Comparing SOFCs & MCFCs
10.0 PAFCs
10.1 Description
10.2 Working Principle
10.3 Characteristics
10.4 Applications of PAFCs
10.5 Advantages
10.6 Challenges & Limitations
10.7 Costs
10.8 PAFC Vendors
10.9 PAFCs Assessment
11.0 Other Types of Fuel Cells
11.1 Direct Ethanol Fuel Cells (DEFCs)
11.2 Biogas Fuel Cells (BGFC)
11.3 Sulfuric Acid Fuel Cells (SAFCs)
11.4 Reversible Fuel Cells (RFC)
11.4.1 Description of a Reversible Fuel Cell
11.4.2 Types of Reversible Fuel Cells
11.4.3 Characteristics of Reversible Fuel Cells
12.0 Fuel Cell Vendors
12.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
12.2 Vendor Profiles
12.2.1 AFC Energy PLC
12.2.2 Ballard Power Systems
12.2.3 Bloom Energy Profile
12.2.4 Ceres Power Profile
12.2.5 Cummins Inc.
12.2.6 Doosan Fuel Cell
12.2.7 FuelCell Energy
12.2.8 Hyundai Motor
12.2.9 Intelligent Energy
12.2.10 Nedstack
12.2.11 Nissan Motors
12.2.12 Panasonic Corporation
12.2.13 Plug Power
12.2.14 PowerCell Sweden AB
12.2.15 Pragma Industries
12.2.16 Toshiba Energy Systems
12.2.17 Toyota
12.2.18 Other Fuel Cell Vendors
13.0 Regional Analysis
13.1 Asia Pacific
13.1.1 China
13.1.2 Japan
13.1.3 South Korea
13.1.4 India
13.1.5 Other APAC Countries
13.2 EMEA
13.2.1 Germany
13.2.2 France
13.2.3 U.K.
13.2.4 The Netherlands
13.2.5 Africa & the Middle East
13.3 Americas
13.3.1 U.S.
13.3.2 Canada
13.3.3 CALA
14.0 Fuel Cells Market & Forecasts
14.1 Unit Sales of Fuel Cells by Region
14.2 Unit Sales of Fuel Cells by Type
14.3 Fuel Cell Unit Sales by Temperature Group
14.4 Revenue Forecast
14.4.1 Fuel Cells Revenue by Region
14.4.2 Revenue Share by Region
14.4.3 Revenue Share by Fuel Cell Type
14.4.4 CAGR by Fuel Cell Types
14.4.5 Revenue by Temperature Group
15.0 Conclusion
