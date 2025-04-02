Poland Investment Funds and Asset Management Market Report 2024-2026 Featuring PZU, Pekao, Santander, PKO, Allianz, Goldman Sachs, and Ipopema

Dublin, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Investment Funds and Asset Management Market in Poland, 2024-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report: provides a comprehensive overview of investment funds and asset management sector in Poland. The analysis covers the main pillars of the market including mutual funds, insurance and pension assets. The report includes also a mid-term forecast of key volumes for the period 2024-2026.

Over the past two years, the asset management sector in Poland has shown healthy growth, recovering from the contraction seen in 2022 due to geopolitical tensions following the outbreak of the war in Ukraine. Since late 2022, all key market segments have experienced consistent expansion, leading to a combined total* of PLN 811 billion (EUR 188 billion) in assets under management (AuM) by the first half of 2024. Investment funds remain the dominant segment, with AuM of PLN 352 billion, followed by second-pillar pension funds (OFE) at PLN 232 billion, and insurance companies' reserves at PLN 172 billion.

The most dynamic growth has been observed in third-pillar pension funds, which reported a remarkable increase in AuM, reaching PLN 55 billion (excluding PPK) as of June 2024. Market leadership in the asset management industry is concentrated among a few key players. PZU holds the leading position, managing PLN 163 billion in assets and capturing a 21% market share. Allianz follows with an AuM of PLN 97 billion and a 13% share. Two mid-tier players, Nationale Nederlanden and PKO, each command approximately 9% of the market. Collectively, the top four players account for over 52% of the total market share, highlighting the fairly consolidated nature of the industry.

Poland has the largest investment funds sector in Central and Eastern Europe, with over 86 billion EUR in assets under management (AuM). Recently, the growth of fund assets in Poland has accelerated, and the country's share of the region's AuM exceeded 45% in 3Q 2024. However, despite having the highest market value, Poland still lags behind some of its peers in terms of asset value per capita and assets relative to GDP.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Asset Management Market

Asset management market in Poland: Key Segments, 2Q 2024

Assets under management evolution by segment, 2020-2Q 2024

Top asset managers (groups) by AuM, 2Q/3Q 2024

3. Investment Funds

CEE 8 Investment fund industry - size vs. growth matrix, 2023-3Q24

CEE investment funds penetration benchmarks, 3Q24

Evolution of assets by type of fund (open, closed, etc.), 2020-3Q24

Number of fund managers and number of funds, 2020-2Q24

Asset mix (for open, and for closed funds), 2021 & 3Q24

Top 10 players in investment fund market, 3Q24

Market share evolution of top fund managers, 2021-3Q24

Top fund managers by client count, 3Q24

Top fund managers by new sales, 1H24

Fund sales/distribution platforms, 2024

Investment fund assets flows, 1Q20-4Q24

Asset flows, 1H24 - Top selling retail funds, 1H24

Fund assets structure by: dominating asset class, dedication, geo- scope, open vs. closed, 3Q24

Ownership of funds by groups (retail/financial/other), 2020-2Q24

Structure of Personal Financial Assets (PFA). The share of Investment funds within total savings of households, 2019-2Q24

Value of deposits, cash & investment funds held by households outstanding value, 2019-1H24

Fees and commissions charged by top fund managers, Dec. 2024

Profitability tree for fund managers (ratios), 2021-1H24

Revenues and costs of fund managers (values), 1H24

Top players' profiles - Ipopema TFI

Top players' profiles - PKO TFI

Top players' profiles - PZU TFI

Top players' profiles - Goldman Sachs TFI

Top players' profiles - Pekao TFI

M&A transactions including fund managers in Poland

4. Pension Funds

Composition of the pension sector (2nd and 3rd Pillar)

Pillar II: (OFE) - Assets, members, managers 2020-2Q24

Pillar II: (OFE) - Managers profitability tree, 2021-3Q24

Pillar III - Summary, all products 3rd pillar products, 2021-1H24

Pillar III: (PPK) - assets, members, managers, 2020-1H24

5. Insurance Assets

Technical reserves by type evolution, 2020-1H24

Technical reserves by segment (life/nl) and by company, 2023

Profitability of non-life insurers, 2020-1H24

Profitability of life insurers, 2020-1H24

6. Forecasts

Asset Management Market: Mid-term forecast for assets:

investment fund assets, pension assets (p2, p3), insurance investments, 2024-2026F

7. Notes on methodology

Companies Featured

TFI PZU

Pekao TFI

Santander TFI

PKO TFI

Allianz TFI

Goldman Sachs TFI

Ipopema

