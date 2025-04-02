Poland Investment Funds and Asset Management Market Report 2024-2026 Featuring PZU, Pekao, Santander, PKO, Allianz, Goldman Sachs, and Ipopema

Dublin, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Investment Funds and Asset Management Market in Poland, 2024-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report: provides a comprehensive overview of investment funds and asset management sector in Poland. The analysis covers the main pillars of the market including mutual funds, insurance and pension assets. The report includes also a mid-term forecast of key volumes for the period 2024-2026.
Over the past two years, the asset management sector in Poland has shown healthy growth, recovering from the contraction seen in 2022 due to geopolitical tensions following the outbreak of the war in Ukraine. Since late 2022, all key market segments have experienced consistent expansion, leading to a combined total* of PLN 811 billion (EUR 188 billion) in assets under management (AuM) by the first half of 2024. Investment funds remain the dominant segment, with AuM of PLN 352 billion, followed by second-pillar pension funds (OFE) at PLN 232 billion, and insurance companies' reserves at PLN 172 billion.
The most dynamic growth has been observed in third-pillar pension funds, which reported a remarkable increase in AuM, reaching PLN 55 billion (excluding PPK) as of June 2024. Market leadership in the asset management industry is concentrated among a few key players. PZU holds the leading position, managing PLN 163 billion in assets and capturing a 21% market share. Allianz follows with an AuM of PLN 97 billion and a 13% share. Two mid-tier players, Nationale Nederlanden and PKO, each command approximately 9% of the market. Collectively, the top four players account for over 52% of the total market share, highlighting the fairly consolidated nature of the industry.
Poland has the largest investment funds sector in Central and Eastern Europe, with over 86 billion EUR in assets under management (AuM). Recently, the growth of fund assets in Poland has accelerated, and the country's share of the region's AuM exceeded 45% in 3Q 2024. However, despite having the highest market value, Poland still lags behind some of its peers in terms of asset value per capita and assets relative to GDP.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Asset Management Market
- Asset management market in Poland: Key Segments, 2Q 2024
- Assets under management evolution by segment, 2020-2Q 2024
- Top asset managers (groups) by AuM, 2Q/3Q 2024
3. Investment Funds
- CEE 8 Investment fund industry - size vs. growth matrix, 2023-3Q24
- CEE investment funds penetration benchmarks, 3Q24
- Evolution of assets by type of fund (open, closed, etc.), 2020-3Q24
- Number of fund managers and number of funds, 2020-2Q24
- Asset mix (for open, and for closed funds), 2021 & 3Q24
- Top 10 players in investment fund market, 3Q24
- Market share evolution of top fund managers, 2021-3Q24
- Top fund managers by client count, 3Q24
- Top fund managers by new sales, 1H24
- Fund sales/distribution platforms, 2024
- Investment fund assets flows, 1Q20-4Q24
- Asset flows, 1H24 - Top selling retail funds, 1H24
- Fund assets structure by: dominating asset class, dedication, geo- scope, open vs. closed, 3Q24
- Ownership of funds by groups (retail/financial/other), 2020-2Q24
- Structure of Personal Financial Assets (PFA). The share of Investment funds within total savings of households, 2019-2Q24
- Value of deposits, cash & investment funds held by households outstanding value, 2019-1H24
- Fees and commissions charged by top fund managers, Dec. 2024
- Profitability tree for fund managers (ratios), 2021-1H24
- Revenues and costs of fund managers (values), 1H24
- Top players' profiles - Ipopema TFI
- Top players' profiles - PKO TFI
- Top players' profiles - PZU TFI
- Top players' profiles - Goldman Sachs TFI
- Top players' profiles - Pekao TFI
- M&A transactions including fund managers in Poland
4. Pension Funds
- Composition of the pension sector (2nd and 3rd Pillar)
- Pillar II: (OFE) - Assets, members, managers 2020-2Q24
- Pillar II: (OFE) - Managers profitability tree, 2021-3Q24
- Pillar III - Summary, all products 3rd pillar products, 2021-1H24
- Pillar III: (PPK) - assets, members, managers, 2020-1H24
5. Insurance Assets
- Technical reserves by type evolution, 2020-1H24
- Technical reserves by segment (life/nl) and by company, 2023
- Profitability of non-life insurers, 2020-1H24
- Profitability of life insurers, 2020-1H24
6. Forecasts
- Asset Management Market: Mid-term forecast for assets:
- investment fund assets, pension assets (p2, p3), insurance investments, 2024-2026F
7. Notes on methodology
Companies Featured
- TFI PZU
- Pekao TFI
- Santander TFI
- PKO TFI
- Allianz TFI
- Goldman Sachs TFI
- Ipopema
