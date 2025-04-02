Autolus Therapeutics to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

LONDON, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing, manufacturing and delivering next-generation programmed T cell therapies, announces that the Company will participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Autolus Chief Executive Officer Dr. Christian Itin will present in a Fireside Chat on Wednesday, April 9, 2025 at 9:30am EDT / 14:30pm BST.

A webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the “Events” page in the “Investor Relations & Media” section of the Company’s website at https://www.autolus.com/investor-relations-media/events/. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Autolus Therapeutics plc

Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL) is an early commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing, manufacturing and delivering next-generation T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, Autolus is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize target cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has an FDA approved product, AUCATZYL, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies, solid tumors and autoimmune diseases. For more information, please visit www.autolus.com

