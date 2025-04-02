Gainsight Acquires Skilljar, Enabling Learning Everywhere





SAN FRANCISCO, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainsight , a world-leading Customer Success platform, today acquired Skilljar , a leading Learning Management Software (LMS) provider for external training, marking a pivotal shift in how businesses approach learning. To meet the modern learner's need for immediate, contextual knowledge and the evolving demand for real-time support within workflows, LMS systems are transitioning from static repositories to dynamic, integrated environments. Building on Skilljar's AI progress, Gainsight is reinforcing its commitment to embarking on an Agentic journey to deliver personalized learning at scale, further underscoring its commitment to driving revenue growth and exceptional customer outcomes. This complementary acquisition also bolsters Gainsight's established and thriving customer education community by uniting it with Skilljar, creating a leading collective of industry experts to drive this transformative vision.

"Skilljar's vision for learning anywhere perfectly aligns with our own," said Chuck Ganapathi, President and COO at Gainsight. “Building on this shared foundation and Gainsight's established leadership in customer education, we are accelerating the journey toward an Agentic future. Imagine learning integrated into everyday tasks: instant tutorials via a QR code while troubleshooting a machine on the factory floor, contextual software guidance within applications, or personalized lessons delivered directly to your inbox. Our Agentic capabilities will anticipate your needs, deliver tailored learning experiences, and connect you with a dynamic community guided by intelligent agents.”

"We have long envisioned intelligent, flexible learning integrated into daily work," said Sandi Lin, CEO of Skilljar. "Gainsight shares this vision: AI that empowers customers to learn on their terms, increase engagement, reduce frustration, and make training a valuable part of their daily work. With Gainsight, we are accelerating our vision for a world where training shows up exactly when and where it is needed, helping learners succeed and businesses thrive."

"Gainsight and Skilljar have been essential in driving our customers’ success—enabling customers to quickly adopt our secure Identity solutions, deepen their expertise, and keep pace with Okta’s rapid innovation,” said Eric Kelleher, President and COO at Okta. “We are excited for this acquisition as it will further strengthen our customer training experience, enrich our new Okta learning platform with data-driven experiences, and empower customers to grow with us while maximizing the value of their investment.”

Skilljar by Gainsight

This acquisition will combine the best of both platforms—Skilljar’s enterprise-grade scalability and content syndication with Gainsight Customer Education’s (CE) personalized, customer-centric approach—to create a powerful platform that drives engagement, retention, and long-term success.

Skilljar by Gainsight revolutionizes customer education with AI-powered federated learning, delivering training seamlessly wherever customers engage. Built for scalability, personalization, and measurable impact, it seamlessly integrates with CS platforms, CRM tools, and collaboration spaces to make learning accessible everywhere. With AI-supported content creation, automation, and monetization, businesses can connect learning to revenue and drive product adoption—embedding education into every stage of the customer journey.

Designed for customer and partner training, Skilljar by Gainsight includes:

AI Content Assist: Effortlessly generate concise course descriptions, learning objectives, and quizzes with a single click, using Skilljar's AI to analyze your existing course content.

Effortlessly generate concise course descriptions, learning objectives, and quizzes with a single click, using Skilljar's AI to analyze your existing course content. Advanced Monetization and Certification: By incorporating Skilljar’s sophisticated commerce and certification capabilities, Skilljar by Gainsight can offer more comprehensive monetization options and certification paths, driving user achievement and revenue opportunities.

By incorporating Skilljar’s sophisticated commerce and certification capabilities, Skilljar by Gainsight can offer more comprehensive monetization options and certification paths, driving user achievement and revenue opportunities. Seamless Integrations: Connects with CRMs (Salesforce), CS platforms (Gainsight), and 80+ tools to measure education’s impact.

Connects with CRMs (Salesforce), CS platforms (Gainsight), and 80+ tools to measure education’s impact. Enterprise-Grade Scalability: Skilljar by Gainsight is engineered to meet the high demands of large-scale operations, offering unmatched performance and efficiencies at the enterprise level. Equipped to manage vast amounts of data and seamlessly support complex organizational structures, the platform is designed to meet global enterprises' diverse and extensive training needs, enabling more strategic and flexible deployment of educational resources.

Building the Customer OS: A Journey of Strategic Acquisitions

Gainsight has consistently invested in expanding its Customer OS vision and capabilities through complementary, strategic acquisitions. In October 2018, it acquired Aptrinsic to enhance the product experience for subscription businesses. This was followed by the acquisition of inSided in January 2022 to strengthen community engagement capabilities. In July 2023, it acquired Northpass , a leading customer education platform, to further expand its learning offerings. Most recently, in August 2024, it acquired Staircase AI , solidifying its AI position and laying the foundation for an intelligent Customer OS.

Today’s acquisition marks the next step in Gainsight's journey to enable intelligent, flexible training that drives success for learners and businesses, and delivers a truly holistic customer experience. Gainsight is committed to supporting Skilljar’s existing book of 400+ customers, including LinkedIn, Verizon, and Shopify. It will continue to invest in the platform’s AI development, driving its Customer OS vision forward.

About Gainsight

Gainsight, a world-leading Customer Success platform, helps businesses drive efficient growth by unifying the post-sales customer journey. Its innovative set of customer success, customer education, product experience, and community management products are used by companies of all sizes and industries, including nearly 200 publicly traded organizations. With Gainsight, starting and scaling customer acquisition, retention, and expansion has never been easier. Learn how leading companies such as GE Digital, SAP Concur, and Workday use Gainsight at www.gainsight.com .

About Skilljar

Skilljar is a leading Learning Management Software (LMS) platform designed for external training programs. With its innovative technology and customer-first approach, Skilljar enables companies to scale customer and partner education, driving business growth and success. For more information, visit www.skilljar.com .

