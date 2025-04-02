Bathroom Vanities Market Size to Reach US$ 52.90 Billion by 2031: In-Depth Research Report by The Insight Partners

US & Canada, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global bathroom vanities market is observing significant growth owing to the rising construction industry. The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the conversational AI market comprises a vast array of platforms and services that are expected to register strength during the forecast period.





Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The bathroom vanities market is expected to reach US$ 52.90 billion by 2031 from US$ 40.94 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. Bathroom vanities are storage units or cabinets found in bathrooms. They offer storage space for towels, toiletries, and other bathroom essentials while also housing a countertop and sink. Bathroom vanities come in various models, styles, and sizes, allowing customers to select one that suits their functional needs and aesthetics. They also address the rising concerns of sustainability and eco-friendliness. Surge in House Construction and Renovations: Growing urbanization and the growing need for residential construction in developing countries fuel the demand for modern bathrooms and contribute to the market growth of bathroom vanities. In addition, the rising focus on property value appreciation propels the demand for bathroom vanities as an integral part of the home improvement industry. For instance, in the September quarter of 2023, people in Australia spent more than US$ 3 billion on alterations and additions to their homes. Expansion in Online Retailing of Bathroom Vanities: The online retail platform serves several advantages to suppliers and manufacturers of bathroom vanities by eliminating the need for huge investments in store outlets to develop a global presence. The key players in the bathroom vanities market, such as Avanity Corporation, Caesarstone, Design House, Kohler Co., and Roca Sanitario, operate through their online platform, which helps them reach mass customers and market their product offerings. Geographical Insights: In 2024, Europe led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and North America. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





Market Segmentation

Based on product type, the bathroom vanities market is segmented into single sink vanity, double vanity, and others. The single sink vanity segment held the largest share in the market in 2024.

By category, the market is segmented into wall-mounted or floating vanity and freestanding vanity. The freestanding vanity segment held the largest share of the bathroom vanities market in 2024.

On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into residential and commercial. The residential segment held a larger market share in 2024.

The bathroom vanities market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the bathroom vanities market include Roxor Group Ltd, Bellaterra Home LLC, Caesarstone Ltd, Foremost Groups Inc. Kohler Co, MasterBrand Cabinets LLC, Roca Sanitario SAU, C P Hart & Sons Ltd, Inter IKEA Holding BV, Hawkers Ltd, Geberit International Sales AG, Villeroy & Boch Group, Dupont Kitchen and Bath Fixtures, Fresca, and InFurniture. These players engage in several collaborations, acquisitions, expansions, and other strategic investments to strengthen their market position.

Trending Topics: Growing preference for aesthetic appeal and modernization of homes.

BC Designs unveiled nature-inspired vanities by launching its Crestfield wall-hung vanity furniture range

Roca Sanitario S.A.U. acquired the bathroom furniture company Madeli, based in Florida and with a network of 500 points of sale in the US





Conclusion

The bathroom vanities market is witnessing rapid growth due to the growing demand for modern bathrooms, aesthetic preferences, and rising construction activities worldwide. The growing interest in luxurious bathrooms has also increased demand for bathroom vanities. Single sink vanities are gaining popularity over the years. Bathroom vanities come in various traditional and contemporary designs, allowing consumers to select one that perfectly complements the bathroom décor. These vanities are affordable and have a minimalist look, appealing to customers seeking streamlined bathroom designs. In addition, rising concerns about hygiene and health safety are pushing corporates, airports, and commercial property owners to fit antimicrobial countertops and surfaces.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders—including raw material suppliers, bathroom vanity manufacturers, and end users—with valuable insights to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.





