Compass Lexecon Further Enhances Leading Academic Expertise

Twenty Academic Affiliates Have Joined Compass Lexecon in the Past Six Months

Affiliates Bring Prior Experience at Government Agencies Including the FTC, FCC and SEC

Deep Expertise in a Wide Range of Areas, Including Merger Policy, Healthcare, AI, Finance, Venture Capital, Technology, Network Industries and Telecommunications

WASHINGTON, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that in the past six months 20 academic affiliates have joined its Compass Lexecon subsidiary, expanding client offerings in the Antitrust & Competition, Healthcare, Securities & Financial Markets, and Valuation practice areas, among others.

The new affiliates in Compass Lexecon’s Antitrust & Competition practice deepen the firm’s expertise in a wide range of areas, including competition and merger policy, telecommunications, entertainment and network industries, technology and innovation. These affiliates bring expertise in new and innovative economic fields, including field experiments, advanced econometric techniques, machine learning and AI, and the analysis of big data.

In the Compass Lexecon Healthcare and Life Sciences practice, three new affiliates bring expertise in health economics, industrial organization, cost-benefit analysis and data analytics. They have used cutting-edge tools, including AI, machine learning, and advanced statistical models, to analyze healthcare markets.

In the Securities & Financial Markets and Valuation practices, the new affiliates bring enhanced expertise in corporate finance, financial markets and products, venture capital, innovation financing and corporate governance. They further strengthen Compass Lexecon in the areas of bankruptcy and financial distress litigation and derivatives and structured finance.

“Compass Lexecon is a consulting firm built on a foundation of world-class academics,” said Compass Lexecon Chairman Daniel R. Fischel. “We are leaning into that tradition by adding talented academics who offer leading economic expertise and expert testimony capabilities and complement our deep bench of expert economists and professional staff.”

Antitrust & Competition

Dr. Matthew Gentzkow is the Landau Professor in Technology and the Economy at Stanford University. He studies applied microeconomics with a focus on the economics of media and technology industries and these industries’ impacts on society and democracy. He received the 2014 John Bates Clark Medal, given by the American Economic Association to the American economist under the age of 40 who has made the most significant contribution to economic thought and knowledge. He is a member of the National Academy of Sciences, a fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, a fellow of the Econometric Society, a senior fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research and the Editor of American Economic Review: Insights. Dr. Gentzkow has presented his research to U.S. regulatory agencies, including the Department of Justice (“DOJ”), the Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) and the Federal Communications Commission (“FCC”). He is also an experienced expert witness.



Dr. John List is the Kenneth C. Griffin Distinguished Service Professor in Economics at the University of Chicago, and the Founder and Co-Director of the TMW Center for Early Learning + Public Health. Dr. List is a pioneer in the use of field experiments in economics and a recognized expert in industrial organization, labor economics and non-profit entities, among other areas. Dr. List is also an experienced expert witness and has provided expert testimony in the United States, Australia and Switzerland. He is the recipient of five honorary doctorate degrees.



Dr. Ginger Jin is the Neil Moskowitz Professor of Economics at the University of Maryland, College Park, and previously served as Director of the Bureau of Economics at the FTC. She has deep expertise in analyzing mergers and acquisitions against the backdrop of emerging technologies and the use of big data in antitrust and consumer protection matters.



Dr. Ali Hortaçsu is the William M. Ogden Distinguished Service Professor of Economics at the University of Chicago. Dr. Hortaçsu’s research is focused on using novel econometric techniques to analyze the efficiency of markets and he has developed pioneering econometric methods that can be applied to industrial organization, financial markets, energy markets, the internet and a variety of market clearing mechanisms including auctions, matching and consumer search. He is the author of the book, Structural Econometric Methods in Industrial Organization and Quantitative Marketing.



Dr. William Rogerson is the Charles E. and Emma H. Morrison Chair of Market Economics at Northwestern University and former chief economist at the Federal Communications Commission. He is a leading antitrust and telecommunications expert whose research focuses on industrial organization, regulation, cost accounting and defense procurement. Dr. Rogerson has worked as a consultant for several government agencies, including the FTC, Institute for Defense Analysis, Logistics Management Institute, Office of the Secretary of Defense (Program Analysis and Evaluation), RAND Corporation and the DOJ.

Dr. Luís Cabral is the Paganelli-Bull Professor of Economics and International Business and Chair of the Economics Department at the NYU Stern School of Business. His research focuses on the dynamics of firm competition from both the antitrust and strategy perspectives, and includes mergers, big tech, innovation and corporate reputation. Dr. Cabral has served as an expert witness and has advised numerous companies and government institutions, including the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, the Bank of Portugal and the European Commission. In addition, he is the author of Introduction to Industrial Organization, which has been translated into multiple languages and adopted by hundreds of universities globally.

Dr. Daniel Spulber is the Elinor Hobbs Distinguished Professor of International Business and Professor of Strategy at the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University, and Professor of Law (Courtesy) at the Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law. He is a leading expert in antitrust and merger policy, platforms and two-sided markets, intellectual property, technology and innovation, and industrial organization. Dr. Spulber has provided expert testimony in state and federal courts as well as before the FTC, the International Trade Commission, the Copyright Royalty Board, the FCC, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (“FERC”), the Postal Rate Commission and state regulatory agencies.



Dr. Peter Reiss is the MBA Class of 1963 Professor of Economics, Emeritus, at the Stanford University Graduate School of Business. He is a nationally renowned applied microeconomist with extensive expertise in industrial organization, econometrics and data science. His work has analyzed, among other topics, entry and competition in industries including financial markets, airlines, autos, retail and electricity. Dr. Reiss is an accomplished expert witness.



Dr. Matthew Backus is a professor at the Haas School of Business and in the Economics Department at the University of California, Berkeley, where he teaches courses on antitrust, microeconomics and industrial organization. His research combines economic theory and empirical methods focused on antitrust, auctions, bargaining, communication and productivity. He is also involved in the development of tools that are used to distinguish empirically between theoretical models of behavior.



Dr. Mehmet Ekmekci is a professor of economics at Boston College. His research focuses on industrial organization, platform economics and artificial intelligence. He has served as an expert in various matters involving auction design and competitive procurements in the satellite broadband industry and has consulted on mergers and government investigations in a wide variety of industries, including semiconductors, computer hardware, telecommunications and internet platforms.



Dr. Aurelien Portuese is Research Professor and the Founding Director of the Competition & Innovation Lab at the George Washington University. His research focuses on antitrust law and economics in the United States and the EU. Dr. Portuese is also a consultant for the World Bank and is a member of the intergovernmental group of experts on Competition Law and Policy of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (“UNCTAD”).



Dr. Kei Kawai is a professor at the University of Tokyo’s Graduate School of Economics and an associate professor at the University of California, Berkeley. He is a distinguished economist specializing in industrial organization and political economy. His research spans collusion detection in auction strategies, signaling behavior in credit markets and inferences from voting patterns.



Health Economics

Dr. Matthew Grennan is an Associate Professor of Economics at Emory University. He specializes in using empirical and theoretical industrial organization models to analyze competition and innovation in healthcare and life-science markets. His research has examined how complex incentives and imperfect information affect how health technologies are developed, adopted and priced, and his work has been used in the development of business strategies and in policy debates regarding price transparency, relationships between physicians and industry, regulation of new products and antitrust. Dr. Grennan has served as an expert witness in numerous high-profile healthcare matters.



Dr. Jonathan Kolstad is a professor at the Berkeley Haas School of Business, where he holds the Henry J. Kaiser Chair, and in the Economics Department at the University of California, Berkeley. Dr. Kolstad’s expertise lies at the intersection of health economics, industrial organization and public economics. Much of his research focuses on applying tools from behavioral economics, machine learning and AI to better understand behavior and market outcomes and to design policy and technology interventions to improve welfare.



Dr. Craig Garthwaite is the Herman R. Smith Research Professor in Hospital and Health Services, a Professor of Strategy, and the Director of the Program on Healthcare at Kellogg School of Management. Dr. Garthwaite’s research focus includes pricing and innovation in the biopharmaceutical sector, the effect of changes in market size on investments in new product development, the evolution of precision medicine, the effect of expanded patent protection on pricing, and the relationship between health insurance expansions and drug prices. He has served as an expert witness in matters involving antitrust, the False Claims Act, transfer pricing, the impact of government policies and damages.



Securities, Financial Markets & Valuation

Dr. Ilya Strebulaev is the David S. Lobel Professor of Private Equity and Professor of Finance at Stanford Graduate School of Business and a research associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research. He also is the founder and director of the Stanford GSB Venture Capital Initiative. Dr. Strebulaev is an expert in corporate finance, venture and angel capital, innovation financing, corporate innovation, private equity and financial decision-making. He also has extensive experience as an expert witness and has provided written and verbal testimony on behalf of a wide range of clients facing issues related to venture capital, valuation analysis, M&A disputes and other finance-related matters.



Dr. Edward Morrison is a Professor of Law at Columbia Law School. He is an expert in corporate valuation, corporate restructuring, corporate and consumer bankruptcy, empirical analysis of contracts, and mortgage markets. Dr. Morrison has testified in high-profile cases involving large corporate bankruptcies and has served as an advisor and consultant to hedge funds, law firms and corporations.



Dr. Audra Boone is a Professor of Finance and holder of the C.R. Williams Professorship in Financial Services in the Neeley School of Business at Texas Christian University. Prior to this position, she was a Senior Financial Economist at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), working in the Office of Financial Intermediaries of the Division of Economic and Risk Analysis. She also served as a visiting scholar in the SEC’s Office of Litigation Economics working on issues related to allegations of securities fraud. She is also gaining experience and is in increasing demand as an expert witness in major litigation.

Dr. Vyacheslav (Slava) Fos is a Professor of Finance and Hillenbrand Family Faculty Fellow at the Boston College Carroll School of Management. Dr. Fos is a leading corporate finance scholar and serves as a Research Associate for the National Bureau of Economic Research and a Research Fellow for the Centre for Economic Policy Research. He is currently a Visiting Professor at the Columbia University Graduate School of Business. Dr. Fos’s research has focused on multiple topics in corporate finance, including information transmission in financial markets, activist investors, corporate governance and insider trading. He has received numerous awards for his teaching and scholarship.

Dr. Richard Lindsey specializes in quantitative analysis focused on risk and strategy development, including the uses and limitations of AI and machine learning technology for corporate management and board governance. He has also done extensive work in the areas of portfolio construction, risk management and the trading of securities. Dr. Lindsey previously served as Director of Market Regulation and Chief Economist at the SEC. He has also been a Professor of Finance at Yale University and is currently an adjunct professor of finance at NYU.



About Compass Lexecon

As a leading global economic consulting firm, Compass Lexecon has been involved in a broad spectrum of matters related to economics and finance – providing critical insight to its law firm, corporate, and government clients in legal and regulatory proceedings, strategic decisions, and public policy debates across all industries.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organizations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,300 employees in 34 countries and territories as of December 31, 2024. The Company generated $3.69 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2024. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com .

FTI Consulting, Inc.

555 12th Street NW

Washington, DC 20004

+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:

Mollie Hawkes

+1.617.747.1791

mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com