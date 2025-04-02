Pyxis Oncology to Participate in the Stifel 2025 Virtual Targeted Oncology Forum

BOSTON, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: PYXS), a clinical-stage company developing next-generation therapeutics for difficult-to-treat cancers, today announced that Lara S. Sullivan, M.D., President, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Stifel 2025 Virtual Targeted Oncology Forum on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at 11:30 a.m. ET. The Company will also be holding one-on-one investor meetings at the event.

A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be available on the Events & Presentations page in the Investor Relations section of Pyxis Oncology’s website, ir.pyxisoncology.com.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage company focused on defeating difficult-to-treat cancers. The company is efficiently building next generation therapeutics that hold the potential as differentiated mono and combination therapies. The lead product candidate, micvotabart pelidotin (“MICVO” formerly PYX-201), is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) that uniquely targets Extradomain-B Fibronectin (EDB+FN), a non-cellular structural component of the tumor extra-cellular matrix (ECM). MICVO has been evaluated in ongoing Phase 1 clinical studies in multiple types of solid tumors with a go-forward development focus on treating patients with recurrent and metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (R/M HNSCC) based on the strength of the HNSCC signal that emerged. MICVO is designed to generate a multi-pronged attack on difficult-to-treat cancers by directly killing cancer cells, reducing ECM density, inhibiting tumor angiogenesis and mobilizing an anti-tumor immune response.

