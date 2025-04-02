Fast Track to AV1 with Beamr: High-Quality at a Fraction of the Cost

Beamr will showcase its high-performance AV1 solutions, accelerated by NVIDIA GPUs, and with simple, competitive pricing, at the 2025 NAB Show in Las Vegas

HERZLIYA, Israel, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: BMR), a leader in video optimization technology and solutions, will showcase its high-quality, cost-effective solution for AV1 (AOMedia Video 1) codec upgrades at the 2025 NAB Show (Meeting room SL1730MR), held in Las Vegas from April 5-9, along with a simple, competitive pricing plan.

Accelerated by NVIDIA GPUs and integrated with NVENC, an on-chip hardware-accelerated video encoder within NVIDIA GPUs, Beamr’s technology enables scalable, efficient AV1 upgrades with superior performance and high-quality results. While AV1 is an advanced video codec with improved image quality and superior compression, Beamr offers up to 30% additional compression.

Beamr provides AV1 encoding at a quarter of the cost or less compared to CPU-based solutions and other alternatives, bringing it in line with AVC (H.264) encoding costs. Readily accessible on cloud platforms such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), as well as private cloud or on-premises environments, Beamr simplifies AV1 adoption for companies working with videos at large scale - across media and entertainment, user-generated content, AI, and more.

“Available through straightforward, affordable pricing, Beamr removes barriers to AV1 adoption and allows users improved performance while significantly reducing video file sizes without sacrificing quality,” said Beamr CEO Sharon Carmel. “Our tests also show that optimized AV1 files by Beamr maintain full accuracy in AI applications such as facial recognition, action detection and enhancing machine learning models.”

AV1 is backed by tech giants within the Alliance for Open Media (AOMedia), and it is widely supported across most operating systems and web browsers, as well as recent smartphone models, smart TVs and more. Despite these advantages, complexity and high adoption costs have limited AV1’s usage.

Beamr’s video optimization technology is integrated with NVENC, and is available across multiple GPU platforms:

The NVENC SDK 12.1 release added an API that supports external control and enables users to tightly integrate hardware encoders with support for AV1.

Beamr video experts will be available throughout the NAB Show, April 5-9 in Las Vegas, to discuss cost-effective, high-quality, high-performance AV1 upgrades. For one-on-one meetings (Meeting room SL1730MR) please use this link.

For more details about Beamr’s AV1 offering, visit this link.

About Beamr

Beamr (Nasdaq: BMR) is a world leader in content-adaptive video optimization and modernization. The company serves top media companies like Netflix and Paramount. Beamr’s inventive perceptual optimization technology (CABR) is backed by 53 patents and won the Emmy® award for Technology and Engineering. The innovative technology reduces video file size by up to 50% while guaranteeing quality.

Beamr Cloud is a high-performance, GPU-based video optimization and modernization service designed for businesses and video professionals across diverse industries. It is conveniently available to Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) customers. Beamr Cloud enables video modernization to advanced formats such as AV1 and HEVC, and is ready for video AI workflows. For more details, please visit www.beamr.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this communication may include, among other things, statements about Beamr’s strategic and business plans, technology, relationships, objectives and expectations for its business, the impact of trends on and interest in its business, intellectual property or product and its future results, operations and financial performance and condition. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company’s annual report filed with the SEC on March 4, 2025 and in subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Investor Contact:

investorrelations@beamr.com

Agency Contact

Moe Lokat

Wall Street Communications

+44 7973 306039

moe@wallstcom.com