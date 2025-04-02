ChainSwap Launches EVM Bot To Further Enable Cross-Chain Trading

Dubai , April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChainSwap, the leading cross-chain trading platform, is taking automation and efficiency to the next level with the integration of an EVM Bot, streamlining seamless, automated trading across multiple EVM-compatible blockchains.

With Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility, ChainSwap users can now execute fast, automated trades with precision, whether executing limit orders, managing arbitrage opportunities, or automating complex DeFi strategies.

Allowing for automated cross-chain trading, the bot will instantly execute trades across multiple EVM-compatible chains with lightning-fast execution, reducing latency and capitalizing on live price movements. The bot will ensure the best trade execution with smart order routing across decentralized exchanges with customizable strategies to set up automated limit orders, stop-loss and arbitrage strategies across multiple accounts.

"This integration is all about bringing smarter, faster trading to the ChainSwap ecosystem," said Fitzy, Founder of ChainSwap. "The EVM Bot gives our users the ability to automate their trading strategies across chains, without the hassle of manually executing every move."

With EVM-based chains leading the DeFi revolution, ChainSwap’s EVM Bot is designed to empower both retail and institutional traders with the tools needed to maximize efficiency and profitability.

This upgrade marks another step toward ChainSwap’s vision of making cross-chain trading effortless, accessible, and highly efficient. The EVM Bot integration will roll out later this year, with further optimizations and features in development.

For more updates, visit www.chain-swap.org .

About ChainSwap

ChainSwap is a platform at the forefront of Web3 innovation, facilitating seamless transactions across multiple blockchains and catering to emerging demand on any chain. By leveraging cutting-edge security protocols like Chainlink's CCIP, ChainSwap provides a secure Layer 5 environment for cross-chain transactions. Its multi-chain DEX simplifies swaps, ensuring user privacy and effortless token distribution within a unified ecosystem. It also allows users to eliminate the need for bridges and decentralised exchanges that do not provide cross-chain support. ChainSwap revolutionises blockchain communication, enhancing chain interoperability and security to unprecedented levels.