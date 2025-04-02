Jimmy Etheredge Joins Monarch Private Capital Executive Management Committee to Enhance Investor Value and National Impact

ATLANTA, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monarch Private Capital (Monarch), a nationally recognized impact investment firm that develops, finances, and manages a diversified portfolio of projects generating both federal and state tax credits, welcomes James O. (Jimmy) Etheredge, former CEO of Accenture – North America, as a member of the firm’s Executive Management Committee and a Managing Director of Corporate Solutions.

With nearly four decades of experience working with Fortune 500 companies to transform their businesses, Etheredge brings deep expertise in corporate transformation and strategic growth. As CEO, he grew Accenture's North America business to $30 billion. He will lead a strategic initiative to optimize renewable energy, historic rehabilitation, and affordable housing tax strategies and solutions for institutional and corporate investors. His board roles at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, Southern Company, Encora, and Grant Thornton further position him to add long-term value to Monarch’s mission of delivering financial and social benefits through impact investment strategies.

“Joining Monarch is the culmination of a long-standing passion I have had for driving positive change through smart and innovative investments,” said Etheredge. “This opportunity allows me to leverage decades of financial experience, passion, and leadership to positively impact corporate America. I am honored to help Monarch scale its mission and align capital with real-world impact.”

“Jimmy’s ability to build lasting relationships and drive strategic innovation makes him an invaluable addition to Monarch,” said Robin Delmer, Partner, Co-Founder & Co-CEO at Monarch Private Capital. “His expertise in corporate growth and leadership in navigating evolving markets will strengthen our ability to deliver value to investors and the communities we serve.”

Beyond his executive leadership, Etheredge contributes to the Woodruff Arts Center, Atlanta Police Foundation, and the Boy Scouts of America through nonprofit board service. A Georgia native, Etheredge holds a B.S. in Industrial Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology, where he is a trustee and member of the university’s Hill Society.

Etheredge’s hire reinforces Monarch’s commitment to attracting proven business leaders who can help the company deliver unparalleled solutions to corporate tax equity investors.

For more information about Monarch Private Capital, visit www.monarchprivate.com.

About Monarch Private Capital

Monarch Private Capital manages impact investment funds that positively impact communities by creating clean power, jobs, and homes. The funds provide predictable returns through the generation of federal and state tax credits. The Company offers innovative tax credit equity investments for affordable housing, historic rehabilitations, renewable energy, film, and other qualified projects. Monarch Private Capital has long-term relationships with institutional and individual investors, developers, and lenders participating in these federal and state programs. Headquartered in Atlanta, Monarch has offices and professionals located throughout the United States.

