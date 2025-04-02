‘Realm of Ink’《墨境》Obtains Prestigious Certificate of Merit at the 4th Hong Kong Game Enhancement and Development Scheme

SINGAPORE, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCL Global Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GCL) (“GCL” or the “Company”), a leading provider of games and entertainment, today announced that one of the games in its publishing portfolio through its wholly-owned subsidiary, 4Divinity, “Realm of Ink” 《墨境》, a visually stunning and immersive game from LEAP Studio, has earned a prestigious Certificate of Merit in the 4th Hong Kong Game Enhancement and Development Scheme (“GEPS”). This recognition places “Realm of Ink” among one of the most outstanding games of the year, as it stood out from hundreds of applicants for its exceptional creativity, design, and innovation.

The prestigious Certificate of Merit under GEPS is awarded by the Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association (“HKDEA”) to assist local studios in developing and promoting top-notch games. As one of the game developers selected for the 2024 GEPS subsidy and a proud recipient of this prestigious award, LEAP Studio was able to present the game at the 2024 Tokyo Game Show and is entitled to receive up to HKD 550,000 (approximately SGD 94,000 or USD $70,000) and expert guidance from certain seasoned industry professionals.

“We are incredibly proud to see ‘Realm of Ink’ receive the recognition it deserves through the GEPS Certificate of Merit,” said Sebastian Toke, Group CEO of GCL. “This milestone is not only a testament to the creativity and dedication of LEAP Studio but also a reflection of the passion and commitment of our entire team. We believe that this game, combining traditional art with innovative mechanics, will offer a new gaming experience and we are excited for the journey ahead. GCL remains committed to supporting ‘Realm of Ink’ as it continues to develop aiming to capture the hearts of players worldwide.”

“We are deeply honored and excited to be recognized with this award and are immensely grateful to the HKDEA for its ongoing support of local game developers,” said Ningkun Dai, Founder and CEO of LEAP Studio Limited. “Beyond the recognition, LEAP Studio is also empowered by its strategic partnership with GCL. This collaboration provides invaluable resources including access to GCL’s vast network, setting the stage for global success. We are confident that this partnership, along with the GEPS award recognition, will help solidify LEAP Studio’s position as a rising force in the global gaming industry.”

“Realm of Ink” is an exciting 2.5D roguelike action game with an innovative ink-inspired art style and mechanics. The game is set to launch in November 2025 on Steam.

Download “Realm of Ink” here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2597080/Realm_of_Ink/

About GCL Global Holdings Ltd

GCL Global Holdings Ltd. unites people through immersive games and entertainment experiences, enabling creators to deliver engaging content and fun gameplay experiences to gaming communities worldwide with a strategic focus on the rapidly expanding Asian gaming market.

Drawing on a deep understanding of gaming trends and market dynamics, GCL Group leverages its diverse portfolio of digital and physical content to bridge cultures and audiences by introducing Asian-developed IP to a global audience across consoles, PCs, and streaming platforms.

Learn more at http://www.gclglobalholdings.com .

About 4Divinity

4Divinity is a digital and retail games publishing company and a wholly owned subsidiary of GCL, focused on bringing exciting game content from around the world to Asia and introducing Asian content to a global market. Along with its sister company, Epicsoft Asia, 4Divinity is partnering with publishers and development studios to introduce brand-new IP to the region.

About LEAP Studio Limited

Leap Studio Limited, a Hong Kong-based game developer, is dedicated to creating innovative PC and console games. With research and development hubs in Beijing, Xi’an, and Hefei, the company thrives on youthful passion—over 90% of its team is under 30. The name "Leap" translates to "absurdity" in Chinese, inspired by Søren Kierkegaard’s Leap of Faith, reflecting the belief that true conviction is the key to crafting groundbreaking, era-defining experiences.

