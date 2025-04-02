MUHC Foundation celebrates $200M Dream Big campaign milestone

MONTREAL, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) Foundation is proud to announce the successful completion of its ambitious Dream Big campaign, which has surpassed its $200 million fundraising goal. Launched in 2020 during a time of global uncertainty, the campaign has served as a catalyst for innovation, excellence in patient care, and transformative medical research.

“We know that dreaming big is the first step to creating meaningful change, and those who have generously contributed to this campaign—whether it’s $20 or $200K—have helped turn these big dreams into reality. Despite the unique challenges of launching a campaign of this size in 2020—amidst a historic global pandemic—Quebecers mobilized in great numbers and rallied for change. It is a privilege to be a part of this community that cares so much.”

—Marie-Hélène Laramée, President & CEO of the MUHC Foundation.

From fighting cancer and fixing broken hearts to combating global pandemics and recruiting world-class talent, Dream Big has fueled cutting-edge advances at the MUHC, one of Canada’s most prestigious academic health centres.

“Quebecers believe in giving back, and that’s why we’re celebrating this monumental moment for health care in our province. It’s been an honour to be a part of the MUHC Foundation’s Dream Big campaign, which is fueling groundbreaking innovation at the MUHC and benefits every single one of us.”

—Jean Charest, Former Premier of Quebec & Dream Big Campaign Co-Chair.

Among the major initiatives supported by the campaign is the Dream Big: End Cancer initiative, which funds early detection and precision medicine through pioneering projects like the liquid biopsy and DOvEEgene test. These innovations are already improving survival rates and patient outcomes.

“The Research Institute of the MUHC (The Institute) is home to one of the largest adult cancer research programs in the country. Donations to the MUHC Foundation are directly funding innovative clinical trials that are offering patients more chances and extending lives. Our big dream is to convert cancer into a treatable disease, and philanthropy fuels this vital research.”

—Dr. Rhian Touyz, Executive Director and Chief Scientific Officer, The Institute.

The campaign has also powered the growth of the McGill Interdisciplinary Initiative in Infection and Immunity (MI4), a global leader in the fight against microbial threats, antimicrobial resistance, and future pandemics.

“When we first began to dream big together, in 2020, we were on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, thanks to our donors, MI4 is growing, evolving, and making a real impact on the world stage. With our renewed focus on pandemic threats, antimicrobial resistance, and microbial threats to human health, we’re ready to tackle the challenges ahead.”

—Dr. Marcel Behr, Director of MI4.

In the field of cardiology, the Fix Broken Hearts initiative is advancing personalized, preventive, and regenerative heart care, positioning the MUHC as a leader in cardiovascular health.

“Donations to the MUHC Foundation have helped position the MUHC as a global leader in heart health. This type of support is critical because it enables our specialists to focus on what matters most: cutting-edge research and raising the standard of care for Canada’s #1 killer—heart disease.”

—Dr. Atul Verma, Director of Cardiology at the MUHC

Dream Big has also made a profound impact in attracting and retaining world-class medical talent. Dozens of top-tier specialists have been recruited to the MUHC thanks to donor support, helping to expand the institution’s reputation for research and clinical excellence.

“Attracting top talent to the MUHC means we not only provide the best care but also advance groundbreaking research to solve tomorrow’s challenges today. Together with our generous community of donors, we’re driving all aspects of health care forward and making sure we have the very best and brightest minds to do that.”

—Dr. Marc Rodger, Chair of the MUHC’s Department of Medicine.

One of the campaign’s signature achievements includes the Dream Big: Lachine Hospital initiative, a joint effort between the MUHC Foundation and the Lachine Hospital Foundation to support the modernization and expansion of the hospital. The $5M campaign complements the government’s $220M revitalization project and enhances care for patients in the West Island.

The success of Dream Big would not have been possible without the leadership of campaign co-chairs Suzanne Legge Orr, Jean Charest, and Marc Parent, who each played a vital role in making this campaign a reality.

“To our supporters, thank you. Every breakthrough is made possible by donors who have shown up over the past 5 years to remind us of what we have always known: our community cares about the future of health care.”

—Marc Parent, Dream Big Campaign Co-Chair & President and CEO of CAE.

“Serving as co-chair for this historic campaign has been an incredible honour. Quebecers rallied and showed us that they want to take part in building our healthier future, right here at the MUHC.”

—Suzanne Legge-Orr, Dream Big Campaign Co-Chair & Community Leader.

As the MUHC Foundation closes the chapter on Dream Big, the journey continues. The Foundation remains committed to supporting world-class care and life-saving research for all Quebecers, today and for generations to come.

“Philanthropy has been a lifeline for the MUHC, empowering us to remain global leaders in patient care, research, and education. This campaign was about dreaming big, and we have—but now, we will dream even bigger, as the needs of our patients continue to evolve. With every new discovery, every innovative treatment, and every patient we care for, we are building a future where health care knows no limits.”

—Dr. Lucie Opatrny, President and Executive Director of the MUHC.

The MUHC Foundation extends its deepest gratitude to every donor, partner, and volunteer who helped make this milestone possible. Together, we have achieved something extraordinary—just imagine what we will do next.

About the McGill University Health Centre Foundation

The McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) Foundation raises funds to support excellence in patient care, research and teaching at the McGill University Health Centre, one of the top university hospitals in Canada. Our Dream Big Campaign to change the course of lives and medicine is raising millions of dollars to solve humanity’s deadliest puzzles: infectious diseases; end cancer as a life-threatening illness; fix broken hearts through innovative cardiac care; detect the silent killers—ovarian and endometrial cancers—early; create the best skilled health care teams in Canada; and much more. We are rallying our entire community to solve the world’s most complex health care challenges. https://muhcfoundation.com

