Ovid Therapeutics to Present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing medicines for brain conditions with significant unmet need, today announced that Meg Alexander, President and Chief Operating Officer, will present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Monday, April 7, 2025, at 8:45 AM. ET.

A live webcast of the Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference presentation can be accessed through the Events & Presentations section of the company’s website at investors.ovidrx.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website following the live presentation for approximately 30 days.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a New York-based biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing medicines for brain conditions with significant unmet need. The Company is advancing a pipeline of novel, targeted small molecule candidates that have the potential to modulate the intrinsic and extrinsic factors involved in neuronal hyperexcitability causative of multiple neurological and neuropsychiatric disorders. Ovid is developing: OV329, a next-generation GABA-aminotransferase inhibitor, as a potential therapy for treatment-resistant seizures and other undisclosed indications; OV350, and a library of compounds that directly activate the KCC2 transporter, for multiple CNS disorders; and OV888/GV101, a highly selective ROCK2 inhibitor, for undisclosed neurovascular and neuro-inflammatory conditions. For more information about these and other Ovid research programs, please visit www.ovidrx.com.

Investor Relations:

Victoria Fort

202-361-445

vfort@ovidrx.com

