UniFirst Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2025

WILMINGTON, Mass., April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) (the “Company,” “UniFirst” or “we”) today reported results for its second quarter ended March 1, 2025 as compared to the corresponding period in the prior fiscal year:

Q2 2025 Financial Highlights

Consolidated revenues for the second quarter increased 1.9% to $602.2 million.

Operating income was $31.2 million, an increase of 11.7%.

The quarterly tax rate decreased to 25.0% compared to 26.2% in the prior year.

Net income increased to $24.5 million from $20.5 million in the prior year, or 19.6%.

Diluted earnings per share increased to $1.31 from $1.09 in the prior year, or 20.2%.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $68.9 million compared to $64.8 million in the prior year, or 6.3%.

The Company's financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 and 2024 included approximately $1.9 million and $3.2 million, respectively, of costs directly attributable to its customer relationship management (“CRM”) computer system and enterprise resource planning (“ERP”) projects. The Company refers to the CRM and ERP projects together as its “Key Initiatives”. The effect of these items on the second quarter of fiscal 2025 and 2024 combined to decrease:

Both operating income and Adjusted EBITDA by $1.9 million and $3.2 million, respectively.

Net income by $1.6 million and $2.5 million, respectively.

Diluted earnings per share by $0.09 and $0.13, respectively.



Steven Sintros, UniFirst President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are pleased with the results from our second quarter, which were largely in line with our expectations. We are excited that our investments in the business are starting to show returns in several areas, including improved profitability, cash flow and overall operational execution. I want to sincerely thank all of our Team Partners who continue to Always Deliver for each other and our customers as we strive towards our vision of being universally recognized as the best service provider in the industry. …all while living our mission of Serving the People Who do the Hard Work.”

Segment Reporting Highlights

Core Laundry Operations

Revenues for the quarter increased 1.5% to $530.4 million.

Organic growth, which excludes the effect of acquisitions and fluctuations in the Canadian dollar, was 1.9%.

Operating margin increased to 4.6% from 3.6%.

Adjusted Core Laundry Operations' EBITDA margin increased to 11.2% from 10.3%.

The costs we incurred related to the Key Initiatives were recorded to the Core Laundry Operations’ segment, and decreased both the Core Laundry Operations’ operating and Adjusted EBITDA margins for the second quarters of fiscal 2025 and 2024 by 0.3% and 0.6%, respectively.

The segment's operating and Adjusted EBITDA margin increases were primarily due to lower merchandise and production costs as a percentage of revenues. These were partially offset by higher healthcare claims expense and selling and administrative costs as a percentage of revenues in the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

Specialty Garments

Revenues for the quarter were $44.4 million, an increase of 2.2%, which was due primarily to growth in the European nuclear operations.

Operating margin decreased to 16.7% from 22.8% a year ago, primarily as a result of increased merchandise, other production and selling payroll costs as a percentage of revenues.

Specialty Garments consists of nuclear decontamination and cleanroom operations, and its results can vary significantly due to seasonality and the timing of reactor outages and projects.



Balance Sheet and Capital Allocation

Cash, cash equivalents and Short-term investments totaled $201.0 million as of March 1, 2025.

The Company had no long-term debt outstanding as of March 1, 2025.

Cash flow from operating activities was $128.3 million in the first half of fiscal 2025, an increase of 20.2% over the prior year.

The Company repurchased 33,000 shares of Common Stock for $6.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025. As of March 1, 2025, the Company had $63.7 million remaining under its existing share repurchase authorization.

Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted for the second quarters of fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2024 were 18.6 million and 18.8 million, respectively.



Financial Outlook

Mr. Sintros continued, “At this time, we expect our revenues for fiscal 2025 to be between $2.422 billion and $2.432 billion which reflects the anticipated negative impact of the Canadian Dollar exchange rate compared to our original expectations. We further expect that our diluted earnings per share will be between $7.30 and $7.70, which reflects improved anticipated operating income in our Core Laundry Operations and an assumption that our Key Initiative costs in fiscal 2025 will approximate $12.0 million, revised down from prior estimates.”

Please note the guidance does not include the impact of any future share buybacks or unexpected events affecting the economy generally.

Forward-looking statements contained in this public announcement are subject to the safe harbor created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and may be identified by words such as "guidance," "outlook," "estimates," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "expects," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "could," "should," "may," "will," "strategy," "objective," "assume," "strive," "design," "assumption," "vision," "approximate," or the negative versions thereof, and similar expressions and by the context in which they are used. Such forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date made. Such statements are highly dependent upon a variety of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, uncertainties caused by an economic recession or other adverse economic conditions, including, without limitation, as a result of elevated inflation or interest rates or extraordinary events or circumstances such as geopolitical conflicts like the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and, disruption in the Middle East, and their impact on our customers' businesses and workforce levels, disruptions of our business and operations, including limitations on, or closures of, our facilities, or the business and operations of our customers or suppliers in connection with extraordinary events or circumstances uncertainties regarding our ability to consummate acquisitions and successfully integrate acquired businesses, and the performance of such businesses, uncertainties regarding any existing or newly-discovered expenses and liabilities related to environmental compliance and remediation, any adverse outcome of pending or future contingencies or claims, our ability to compete successfully without any significant degradation in our margin rates, seasonal and quarterly fluctuations in business levels, our ability to preserve positive labor relationships and avoid becoming the target of corporate labor unionization campaigns that could disrupt our business, the effect of currency fluctuations on our results of operations and financial condition, our dependence on third parties to supply us with raw materials, which such supply could be severely disrupted as a result of extraordinary events or circumstances such as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, any loss of key management or other personnel, increased costs as a result of any changes in federal, state, international or other laws, rules and regulations or governmental interpretation of such laws, rules and regulations, uncertainties regarding, or adverse impacts from continued high price levels of natural gas, electricity, fuel and labor or increases in such costs, the negative effect on our business from sharply depressed oil and natural gas prices, the continuing increase in domestic healthcare costs, increased workers' compensation claim costs, increased healthcare claim costs, our ability to retain and grow our customer base, demand and prices for our products and services, fluctuations in our Specialty Garments business, political or other instability, supply chain disruption or infection among our employees in Mexico and Nicaragua where our principal garment manufacturing plants are located, our ability to properly and efficiently design, construct, implement and operate a new enterprise resource planning computer system, interruptions or failures of our information technology systems, including as a result of cyber-attacks, additional professional and internal costs necessary for compliance with any changes in or additional Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), New York Stock Exchange and accounting or other rules, including, without limitation, recent rules adopted by the SEC regarding climate-related and cybersecurity-related disclosures, strikes and unemployment levels, our efforts to evaluate and potentially reduce internal costs, the impact of foreign trade policies and tariffs or other impositions on imported goods on our business, results of operations and financial condition, our ability to successfully implement our business strategies and processes, including our capital allocation strategies, our ability to successfully remediate the material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting disclosed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended August 31, 2024 and the other factors described under Part I, Item 1A. "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended August 31, 2024, Part II, Item 1A. "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which they are made.







Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-Six Weeks Ended (In thousands, except per share data) March 1, 2025 February 24, 2024 March 1, 2025 February 24, 2024 Revenues $ 602,219 $ 590,711 $ 1,207,127 $ 1,184,236 Operating expenses: Cost of revenues (1) 394,145 396,191 775,199 779,987 Selling and administrative expenses (1) 141,914 131,417 275,429 254,276 Depreciation and amortization 34,946 35,160 69,754 68,893 Total operating expenses 571,005 562,768 1,120,382 1,103,156 Operating income 31,214 27,943 86,745 81,080 Other (income) expense: Interest income, net (2,213 ) (350 ) (4,908 ) (3,184 ) Other expense, net 794 575 1,084 1,291 Total other (income) expense, net (1,419 ) 225 (3,824 ) (1,893 ) Income before income taxes 32,633 27,718 90,569 82,973 Provision for income taxes 8,174 7,261 23,005 20,191 Net income $ 24,459 $ 20,457 $ 67,564 $ 62,782 Income per share – Basic: Common Stock $ 1.37 $ 1.14 $ 3.78 $ 3.49 Class B Common Stock $ 1.10 $ 0.91 $ 3.02 $ 2.79 Income per share – Diluted: Common Stock $ 1.31 $ 1.09 $ 3.62 $ 3.35 Income allocated to – Basic: Common Stock $ 20,559 $ 17,188 $ 56,778 $ 52,754 Class B Common Stock $ 3,900 $ 3,269 $ 10,786 $ 10,028 Income allocated to – Diluted: Common Stock $ 24,459 $ 20,457 $ 67,564 $ 62,782 Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic: Common Stock 15,009 15,106 15,011 15,110 Class B Common Stock 3,558 3,590 3,566 3,590 Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted: Common Stock 18,649 18,754 18,653 18,758



(1) Exclusive of depreciation on the Company's property, plant and equipment and amortization on its intangible assets.





Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) March 1, 2025 August 31, 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 192,174 $ 161,571 Short-term investments 8,805 13,505 Receivables, net 282,207 278,851 Inventories 159,067 156,908 Rental merchandise in service 226,259 237,969 Prepaid taxes 11,026 14,893 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 57,309 51,979 Total current assets 936,847 915,676 Property, plant and equipment, net 802,529 801,612 Goodwill 653,042 648,850 Customer contracts and other intangible assets, net 110,940 119,999 Deferred income taxes 794 833 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 68,564 66,682 Other assets 160,646 142,761 Total assets $ 2,733,362 $ 2,696,413 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 89,551 $ 92,509 Accrued liabilities 170,776 170,240 Accrued taxes — 447 Operating lease liabilities, current 17,233 18,241 Total current liabilities 277,560 281,437 Long-term liabilities: Accrued liabilities 123,216 123,401 Accrued and deferred income taxes 135,380 132,496 Operating lease liabilities 53,650 50,568 Total liabilities 589,806 587,902 Shareholders’ equity: Common Stock 1,501 1,500 Class B Common Stock 356 359 Capital surplus 106,141 104,791 Retained earnings 2,068,510 2,025,505 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (32,952 ) (23,644 ) Total shareholders’ equity 2,143,556 2,108,511 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,733,362 $ 2,696,413





Detail of Operating Results

(Unaudited)

Thirteen Weeks Ended March 1, 2025 Thirteen Weeks Ended February 24, 2024 Core Laundry Specialty First Core Laundry Specialty First (In thousands, except percentages) Operations Garments Aid Total Operations Garments Aid Total Revenues $ 530,351 $ 44,414 $ 27,454 $ 602,219 $ 522,420 $ 43,462 $ 24,829 $ 590,711 Revenue Growth % 1.5 % 2.2 % 10.6 % 1.9 % Operating Income (Loss) (1), (2) $ 24,267 $ 7,433 $ (486 ) $ 31,214 $ 19,046 $ 9,901 $ (1,004 ) $ 27,943 Operating Margin 4.6 % 16.7 % -1.8 % 5.2 % 3.6 % 22.8 % -4.0 % 4.7 % Adjusted EBITDA (1), (2) $ 59,357 $ 9,071 $ 490 $ 68,918 $ 53,744 $ 11,107 $ (15 ) $ 64,836 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 11.2 % 20.4 % 1.8 % 11.4 % 10.3 % 25.6 % -0.1 % 11.0 %



(1) The Company's financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 and 2024 included approximately $1.9 million and $3.2 million, respectively, of costs directly attributable to its Key Initiatives.

(2) The Key Initiatives' costs decreased both Core Laundry Operations' operating margin and Adjusted EBITDA margin for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 and 2024 by 0.3% and 0.6%, respectively.







Twenty-Six Weeks Ended March 1, 2025 Twenty-Six Weeks Ended February 24, 2024 Core Laundry Specialty First Core Laundry Specialty First (In thousands, except percentages) Operations Garments Aid Total Operations Garments Aid Total Revenues $ 1,063,094 $ 90,357 $ 53,676 $ 1,207,127 $ 1,046,409 $ 88,131 $ 49,696 $ 1,184,236 Revenue Growth % 1.6 % 2.5 % 8.0 % 1.9 % Operating Income (Loss) (3), (4) $ 67,290 $ 19,600 $ (145 ) $ 86,745 $ 61,137 $ 22,018 $ (2,075 ) $ 81,080 Operating Margin 6.3 % 21.7 % -0.3 % 7.2 % 5.8 % 25.0 % -4.2 % 6.8 % Adjusted EBITDA (3), (4) $ 138,418 $ 22,717 $ 1,743 $ 162,878 $ 129,400 $ 24,431 $ (307 ) $ 153,524 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 13.0 % 25.1 % 3.2 % 13.5 % 12.4 % 27.7 % -0.6 % 13.0 %



(3) The Company's financial results for the first half of fiscal 2025 and 2024 included approximately $4.4 million and $6.1 million, respectively, of costs directly attributable to its Key Initiatives.

(4) The Key Initiatives' costs decreased both Core Laundry Operations' operating margin and Adjusted EBITDA margin for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 and 2024 by 0.4% and 0.6%, respectively.





Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) March 1, 2025 February 24, 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 67,564 $ 62,782 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization (1) 69,754 68,893 Share-based compensation 6,034 4,842 Accretion on environmental contingencies 640 632 Accretion on asset retirement obligations 314 467 Deferred income taxes 2,159 897 Other 279 963 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Receivables, less reserves (4,878 ) (12,574 ) Inventories (2,242 ) (9,935 ) Rental merchandise in service 10,233 7,127 Prepaid expenses and other current assets and Other assets (13,429 ) (14,036 ) Accounts payable (3,729 ) (8,035 ) Accrued liabilities (8,867 ) (6,205 ) Prepaid and accrued income taxes 4,472 10,907 Net cash provided by operating activities 128,304 106,725 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (5,374 ) — Capital expenditures, including capitalization of software costs (66,086 ) (72,902 ) Purchases of investments (14,734 ) (11,394 ) Maturities of investments 18,747 10,217 Proceeds from sale of assets 222 632 Net cash used in investing activities (67,225 ) (73,447 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of share-based awards 4 3 Taxes withheld and paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (4,218 ) (2,638 ) Repurchase of Common Stock (12,528 ) (8,119 ) Payment of cash dividends (12,153 ) (11,512 ) Net cash used in financing activities (28,895 ) (22,266 ) Effect of exchange rate changes (1,581 ) 83 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 30,603 11,095 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 161,571 79,443 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 192,174 $ 90,538



(1) Depreciation and amortization for the first half of fiscal 2025 and 2024 included approximately $8.4 million and $9.2 million, respectively, of non-cash amortization expense recognized on acquisition-related intangible assets.





Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its consolidated financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). To supplement the Company’s consolidated financial results in this press release, the Company also presents Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, which are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, further adjusted for share-based compensation expense, acquisition costs, executive transition costs and other items impacting the comparability of the Company’s underlying operating performance between periods. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA for a period divided by revenue for the same period.

The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information regarding the performance of the Company and its segments to both management and investors. In addition, by excluding certain items, these non-GAAP financial measures enable management and investors to further evaluate the underlying operating performance of the Company.

Supplemental reconciliations of the Company’s consolidated net income on a GAAP basis to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, are presented in the following table. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which are provided below. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin should be considered in addition to, and not as substitutes for, or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The Company does not allocate its provision for income taxes to its business segments and as a result, presents it in a separate column in the following tables.





Thirteen Weeks Ended March 1, 2025 Core Laundry Specialty First (In thousands, except percentages) Operations Garments Aid Other Total Revenue $ 530,351 $ 44,414 $ 27,454 $ — $ 602,219 Net income $ 25,686 $ 7,433 $ (486 ) $ (8,174 ) $ 24,459 Provision for income taxes — — — 8,174 8,174 Interest income, net (2,213 ) — — — (2,213 ) Depreciation and amortization 32,563 1,436 947 — 34,946 Share-based compensation expense 2,967 202 29 — 3,198 Executive transition costs 354 — — — 354 Adjusted EBITDA $ 59,357 $ 9,071 $ 490 $ — $ 68,918 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 11.2 % 20.4 % 1.8 % 11.4 %





Thirteen Weeks Ended February 24, 2024 Core Laundry Specialty First (In thousands, except percentages) Operations Garments Aid Other Total Revenue $ 522,420 $ 43,462 $ 24,829 $ — $ 590,711 Net income $ 18,821 $ 9,901 $ (1,004 ) $ (7,261 ) $ 20,457 Provision for income taxes — — — 7,261 7,261 Interest income, net (350 ) — — — (350 ) Depreciation and amortization 33,175 1,021 964 — 35,160 Share-based compensation expense 2,098 185 25 — 2,308 Adjusted EBITDA $ 53,744 $ 11,107 $ (15 ) $ — $ 64,836 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 10.3 % 25.6 % -0.1 % 11.0 %





Twenty-Six Weeks Ended March 1, 2025 Core Laundry Specialty First (In thousands, except percentages) Operations Garments Aid Other Total Revenue $ 1,063,094 $ 90,357 $ 53,676 $ — $ 1,207,127 Net income $ 71,114 $ 19,600 $ (145 ) $ (23,005 ) $ 67,564 Provision for income taxes — — — 23,005 23,005 Interest income, net (4,908 ) — — — (4,908 ) Depreciation and amortization 65,180 2,742 1,832 — 69,754 Share-based compensation expense 5,603 375 56 — 6,034 Executive transition costs 1,429 — — — 1,429 Adjusted EBITDA $ 138,418 $ 22,717 $ 1,743 $ — $ 162,878 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 13.0 % 25.1 % 3.2 % 13.5 %





Twenty-Six Weeks Ended February 24, 2024 Core Laundry Specialty First (In thousands, except percentages) Operations Garments Aid Other Total Revenue $ 1,046,409 $ 88,131 $ 49,696 $ — $ 1,184,236 Net income $ 63,030 $ 22,018 $ (2,075 ) $ (20,191 ) $ 62,782 Provision for income taxes — — — 20,191 20,191 Interest income, net (3,184 ) — — — (3,184 ) Depreciation and amortization 65,120 2,052 1,721 — 68,893 Share-based compensation expense 4,434 361 47 — 4,842 Adjusted EBITDA $ 129,400 $ 24,431 $ (307 ) $ — $ 153,524 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 12.4 % 27.7 % -0.6 % 13.0 %





